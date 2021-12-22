'Nightmarish implications' for those who miss out on TAMS

The plight some farmers find themselves in after mistakes or negligence in their dealings with the targeted agricultural modernisation scheme (TAMS) has been raised this week in Dáil Éireann.

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan Matt Carthy said he is dealing with a number of farmers who are currently appealing TAM decisions.

He said one case involves a husband and wife, returned emigrants and new farmers, whose receipts were in some cases paid to him, in others to her, and to a company they both own.

“They now face the prospect of losing their farm if their appeal is not successful,” Mr Carthy warned.

“In one case, we are talking about €45,000, a huge sum of money. Twice that amount was spent, but that was what was due to be recouped. They are repaying loans.

“It is unique in the sense where one spends first and receives one’s grant. If one meets that type of difficulty, one is up to one’s neck in it.”

He warned these negative experiences can impact future applications coming through.

Addressing Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue during a recent agriculture committee debate, Mr Carthy said: “We need to ensure there is no fraud, that is very important, but where it is clear that money allocated has been spent for the purpose for which it was granted, but an anomaly, mistake or a little negligence is detected, I would hope there would be some flexibility.”

Mr McConalogue revealed that a saving of €3.3m from the 2021 allocation for TAMS (due to the impact of Covid-19 on investment works, particularly building works) is being transferred to fund expenditure elsewhere by his department.

Cork South-West Independent TD Michael Collins said many people are appealing TAMS decisions, and it will be frustrating or upsetting for them to hear there is a saving of €3.3m, when they have a genuine spend and have not been able to get their hands on their money.

Mr McConalogue said whenever farmers enter contracts, the terms and conditions are set and must be adhered to.

“Where they are not adhered to, that can lead to real challenges and circumstances such as those outlined by the Deputy.”

He said it is also very important that there is proportionality regarding checks and balances and that any penalties are proportionate to what went wrong.

“TAMS is a very specific example of it. The figures involved can be quite high. The stakes can be really high for the farm family,” he said.

“In many instances, it is a once-in-a-generation investment and if someone is left in a situation where he or she cannot avail of it, it can have nightmarish implications for a family.”

TAMS was launched in the 2014-2020 Rural Development Programme with a budget of €395m.

Tranche 24 opened on November 6 and will close on January 14, 2022. Tranche 25 is expected to open on January 15, 2022.

Up to November 8, 2021, 45,362 TAMS approvals were issued to farmers since the scheme’s inception.

Of these, 24,976 payment applications had been submitted, and payments made totalled €319.4m.

TAMS is a demand-led scheme, the timing of completion of grant-aided works and submission of payment claims are matters for the farmers themselves. In general, participants have 12 months from the date of approval to complete works and submit a payment claim, with a shorter timeframe of six months for the equipment involved.

Reference costs for TAMS works were reviewed last July, with increases for own labour and increases of 5% to 40% for 62 investment items.

A decrease of 10% to 30% was implemented for the cost of three investment items.

A further review has commenced of reference costs in light of the increasing costs of construction.

It is proposed that the TAMS successor, the On-Farm Capital investment scheme, which is outlined in the CAP Strategic Plan from 2023, will have an individual investment ceiling of €90,000, or €160,000 for a partnership.

In the recent agriculture committee debate, Committee chairman Jackie Cahill said the current grant and €80,000 ceiling are out of touch with reality, given the increase in building costs.

Another proposed change from 2023 is that female farmers who meet eligibility criteria (including age 18 to 55 ) may qualify for 60% grant aid, an additional 20% compare to the standard rate is 40%.