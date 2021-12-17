Glanbia vote: 85% back plans to 'take back control'

Glanbia Co-op Society shareholders voting in favour of a proposal to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland is a “positive” result, as long as it “delivers from here on” for farmers, it has been told.

Ireland’s largest milk processor and grain buyer, is a joint venture owned 60% by Glanbia Co-op and 40% by Glanbia plc. The co-op agreed to pay €307m to acquire the remaining 40% from the plc.

Some 85.2% of just under 4,000 shareholders who attended an online special general meeting of the co-op last Friday (December 17) voted in favour of the proposal.

The next step involves Glanbia plc’s independent shareholders voting on the proposal at an extraordinary general meeting, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022. If approved, the deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.

Describing the vote result as an “historic milestone”, Glanbia Co-op chairman John Murphy said he believed full ownership was the “right model for the future”.

Shareholders also voted to transfer, via share spin-out, 12 million Glanbia plc shares to all existing members of the society.

Based on Glanbia plc’s closing share price of €12.43 on Thursday, December 16, this would be worth approximately €149 million.

The proposed spin-out is expected to occur in the summer of 2022.

In addition, shareholders approved the creation of an investment fund, a 2022 member distribution reserve and changes to the governance of the co-op, allowing for executive and non-executive directors to be added to the board.

In addition, it has been approved that the co-op chair will now be elected every two years rather than annually, as is done at present.

Mr Murphy said that the reasoning behind these proposals is for “the best possible price for milk and grain” to be paid to farmers.

Pat McCormack, president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association told the Irish Examiner that the move was “positive” — but only “if it delivers from here on” for suppliers.

He feels that the “greatest definition of success” will be in the milk price, and that the co-op “should be in a better position to pay a competitive price” going forward. “We will certainly be scrutinising the issue in the months ahead, where they’ll be in the league in comparison to others in terms of price,” he said.

He added that by voting in favour of the deal, farmers have shown their commitment to “trying to take ownership of their own future and their own destiny and back into the co-op movement”.

“Farmers are very earnest about trying to secure their facilities into their own hands for the years ahead and for the generations ahead,” he added.

The Irish Farmers’ Association also said that the co-op structure “serves farmers better than a plc model”.

Dairy chairman Stephen Arthur told the Irish Examiner that the vote result can now give the co-op board “full control” and “more potential to build and deliver on milk price”.

“I think it’s a win-win for farmers,” he said.

“The success of this going forward is that the co-op delivers a good, sustainable milk price for farmers; that family farm businesses will be sustainable, profitable and prosperous under the guidance of the co-op management, and that the business itself is sustainable and grows.”

Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland will adopt a new name that does not include ‘Glanbia’.