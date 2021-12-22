55-acre Macroom farm is on sale for €750,000

Selling farms of any substantial size involves making a call on whether or not to split it into lots or to sell the holding in its entirety.

These days, the temptation to split holdings into lots is even greater, with a premium now being paid on any residential element of a farm, such is the strength of demand for housing in rural locations.

A 55-acre holding outside of the village of Lissarda, near Macroom in West Cork, is a good example of a farm with such a conundrum.

Whether this will attract the strongest attention as an entire entity or as two separate properties is unknown as yet. As in all matters of property, the market will decide in its own good time.

The farm is described by the selling agents Hodnett Ford Property Services as an attractive holding just to the north of Lissarda.

View from above of the house on the 55 acre farm near Lissarda, Macroom, Co Cork

Driving through this part of West Cork – strongly associated with historical War of Independence sites and whose dominant town is Macroom – one might get the impression of a relatively quiet agricultural scene, but this has been a hotspot for some years.

The vibrant local dairying sector has seen a number of farms change hands at levels close to €20,000/acre over the last decade.

Even though the investor’s attention may have moved to other parts of Munster over the last year or so, it’s an area where land will always be in demand, owing to a mixture of fertile land and proximity to Cork city.

Situated in the townland of Ballymichael, the holding is 1.5km from the N22 (Cork-Macroom-Killarney). Macroom is 10km away and Cork city is 35km.

The lands are laid out in one natural division, with good road frontage along its eastern boundary and are being offered in two lots.

Lot A consists of 23.5 acres of land, with a traditional two-storey farmhouse and some outbuildings.

View of house and buildings on 55-acre farm near Macroom default

The house is in solid condition but in need of modernisation, while the outbuildings include a mixture of old characterful stone buildings and a hay shed, representing potential for commercial or possible residential use.

Lot B is 31.5 acres of what the selling agents describe as good quality ground with some acres in need of improvement works to bring them up to their full potential.

“The lands would have been leased over the past number of years,” said John Hodnett.

“Even though the lands are of good quality, one or two sections of them will require drainage, upgrading and re-seeding. Overall, the quality is good, though, and they’re low-lying and sheltered.”

The price guide is €750,000 (€13,600/acre) — an expectation boosted by the general state of buoyancy of the land market at the moment, as well as the location and the fact that there’s a house on the property.

Although the property isn’t long on the market, there is already an offer on the table.

According to Mr Hodnett, the undisclosed amount tendered so far is on the entire holding, with the attraction of the house on the property.

However, it will be interesting to hear who gets the final say in this matter — the farmer or the non-farmer.