An exceptional year for producers comes to a positive end

The prices have steadied at the factories for the beef animals this week as the intake at the plants remains firm.

An exceptional year for producers on beef prices, which has exceeded all expectations, is coming to an end on a positive note, having gone some way to restoring an element of confidence in the depleted sector.

The base prices being quoted this week for the prime beef animals are largely unchanged, but the indications are that a smaller percentage of the intake is securing the 'top-up' at the level on par with recent weeks.

That leaves steers on a base of 420 cents/kg and suppliers are finding it harder to get to 425 cents/kg which had been paid for some of the stock in recent weeks. It is a similar situation for the heifer trade, which are being quoted at 430 cents/kg.

A smaller percentage of the heifers are reported to be making a base of 435 cents/kg than over the recent weeks and above that has become the exception this week.

The young bulls are generally on the same price as the steers and the R grade cow continue to make up to 390 cents/kg.

There was very little change in the level of intake last week from the previous week. The supply of 34,223 head was around 1,500 less than the same week in 2020. Both the steers at 11,290 head and heifers on 10,271 head were each down around 1,000 head on the same week last year.

Bucking the general trend, the intake of young bulls at 3,500 was 500 head higher than a year ago, while the supply of cows at 8,636 head was on par with last year.

The processors are in a stronger position to ease on the pressure to get more stock this week with adequate supply to meet the needs into the early days of the New Year. Consumer demand for beef for the first weeks of January is traditionally down in the post-Christmas trade.

The 2021 supply is going to end at something more than 80,000 head less than 2020. That decline in supply is up to a third lower than what had been predicted as the higher level likely.

Nevertheless, the fewer cattle available to the processors was significant in underpinning the floor price average for the year, particularly because the market demand for beef throughout the year turned out to be much stronger than had been expected.

The combination of lower supply and strong demand because the perfect scenario to deliver stronger returns to producers, which was particularly relevant for the sector in a year of escalating production costs at farm level.

A big contributor was the almost negligible impact of Brexit post-January 1, 2021 on the market for Irish beef in the UK, which ad been feared could have become significant for downward pressure on returns to producers.