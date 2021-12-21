Poultry farmers gather in Cavan to highlight income losses

The Irish Farmers' Association poultry committee joined by producers gathered in Cavan today to demonstrate at the main retailers - Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Dunnes and SuperValu - in the town.

Farmers assembled from 11am in a bid to send a message that future supplies of quality produce are at risk.

IFA poultry chairman Andy Boylan said that poultry growers "are caught in a classic cost-price squeeze that has to be addressed urgently".

"Retailers cannot rely on producers to keep going in this situation," Mr Boylan said.

"Family farms that produce Bord Bia Quality Assured chicken and eggs have seen their costs of production increase at an unprecedented rate in the past year.

"The cost of gas, energy, labour and animal feed have all seen inflation not witnessed by the sector in half a generation.

"Irish inflation shot to a 14-year high in October, which has had a damaging effect on the sector."

Vice chairman of the poultry committee Brendan Soden said that farmers are "very concerned about their future".

The IFA said that the EU average price for eggs has increased by 13.2%, however, Ireland is "one of only two member states where the price has decreased by 8.4% in the past 12 months, while feed costs are up 36% on last year".

"This is simply unsustainable," Mr Soden said.

Mr Boylan added that growers are "suffering and losing money".

“Without an immediate increase in the wholesale retail price to be passed back to egg and chicken producers, the entire sector is in jeopardy," he warned.

"We produce top quality, Bord Bia QA produce at prices which are not sustainable.

"We intend to highlight the absolute necessity for our costs to be recovered from the food chain immediately.”