Why the non-application of customs has truly saved Irish agriculture

The words immortalised by John Lennon of the Beatles comes to mind, 'So this is Christmas, and what have you done, another year over, and a new one just begun'.

Regardless of your religious persuasions or your agnosticism, there is something hugely beneficial in winding up the year.

From a psychological point of view, it allows us to wrap a frame around a period of time which we call a year. As an accountant, most of my clients prepare their accounts to a calendar year-end but regardless of whether your accounts finish in June or December, we typically count our farming seasons as closed from this point of the year. 2021 will perhaps go down on record as being a relatively good year for mainstream farming, with a significant lift in output prices for beef, dairy, tillage and sheep farmers.

Our brethren in the pig industry have not faired so well this year, and those with poultry flocks are on tenterhooks with avian flu posing a significant threat to their business. The best part of 2021 to my mind was actually something that didn’t happen rather than something that did happen. Rescuing a zero customs arrangement between the UK and Ireland was perhaps the biggest success for 2021, the non-application of customs has truly saved Irish agriculture. For most of us, it’s a case of what we never lost we never missed.

Farmers rightly have trepidations about the year ahead, with wild swings in input prices particularly energy, fertiliser and feed prices, but also steel, concrete and other farm inputs, but thankfully the outlook for sales prices for dairy, beef and tillage remains positive and only time will tell if farmer margins can hold up to the onslaught of input price increases. I am also hopeful that 2021 might also be a turning point in the public perception of farmers. Over recent years it feels like farmers have been beaten down and seen as the scapegoat for seemingly every woe.

As food inflation kicks in significantly for 2022 on the back of higher input prices, the importance of adequate food supply, food security and traceability should propel farmers back into a positive position. Farmers have this year also come to terms with a changing operating environment and major shifts have already occurred at farm level with significantly less road verges being trimmed mid-summer, and thus far little slurry tanker activity on farms this side of Christmas. Most farmers are financially better off at the end of 2021 compared to 2020 and that puts us in a strong position to face the year ahead. It’s a great time to look back on what you’ve achieved for the year gone by and set out your ambitions for the year ahead. Ambitions can come in many forms whether it's seeking to expand, or cut back, have a better work-life balance, diversify, or keep farming into your ripe old age. For me this time of year allows me to clear the head, recharge the batteries, get to jobs that have been put off all year and plan out the year ahead.

2022 will bring its own challenges and the emergence of Omicron brings a new layer of uncertainty but there is much to be thankful for, and resilience is one trait that farmers have in abundance. So for now, I wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous New Year. For all you taxpayers with accounts ending 31 December spare a though for your accountant, take a minute to jot down your livestock numbers, creditors and debtors at year-end it will save you a lot of head-scratching in 2022.