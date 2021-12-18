Lamb trade: Factory bosses trying hard to rein prices in as market steams

There isn't a sign of a cloud in the sky over the lamb trade at the factories as the price continues to be driven by demand exceeding the supply.

Most of the factories have maintained their silence on official quotes for the lambs. Suffice to say that the price is continuing at least as strong as over recent weeks and the processors remain under pressure to source sufficient intake to meet market demand.

Reports from suppliers are that the processors are offering 710-720c/kg before the bonus for quality is added, but deals continue to be reported as in the main at 730-740c/kg.

Trying to maintain intake has become a challenge for the factories, such is the demand for lamb on the markets, but the factory bosses are trying hard to hold a rein on the price capped around 740-750c/kg.

It is still a record price for lambs for the pre-Christmas market and a very strong finish to the trade for the year.

There was 350 head on offer for the regular sheep sale at Corrin Mart on Monday.

The butcher's lambs sold for up to €122 over. There was a top price of €174 paid for a pen of 10 weighing 52kg.

A pen of eight weighing 54kg sold for €174 and a pen of 10 weighing 55kg made €171. The factory type lambs sold for up to €105 over.

It was also the annual Christmas Sheep Show and Sale at Corrin on Monday. The champion pen of five was exhibited by Mary Sheehan, Killemera, Glanworth. Weighing 58kg they sold for €390.00 Each to Jim Crowley Butchers, The Mill Road, Midleton.

Reserve was a pen of six exhibited by Patrick Barry, Knoexhibitedckakeen, Leamlara and weighing 59kg they sold for €225.00 each to O’Farrell Meats, Midleton.

A pen of five exhibited by Mary Sheehan, weighing 58kg sold for €200.00 each to Fealur ltd, Pearse Sq, Fermoy.

The final sheep sale of 2021 will be held on Monday next December 20.