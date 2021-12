Dear Stephen,

Since I was a child, my uncle has always promised me he would leave his farm to me. Because of this, I spent my teenage and adult years working on the farm to help build it into a successful business. My uncle had a son from a previous relationship but he never worked on the farm or lived with him.

I left school to work on my uncle’s farm and even turned down the opportunity to study at university like my siblings and friends. Recently, my uncle passed away suddenly. The shock of his death was worsened when we discovered he died without making a will. As a result, the farm is to go to his son.

Losing my uncle was a huge loss, but also losing my livelihood and everything I have worked to build is even more daunting. What can I do?

Dear Reader, I am sorry to hear of your loss.

The loss of your uncle combined with the prospect of losing the farm must be particularly distressing.

In this situation, you may have an action to recoup some of your loss through proprietary estoppel. This is a legal doctrine offering a remedy to a person who relied upon reassurances regarding future property rights and this was to their detriment.

In other words, where a person has had a reasonable expectation they would inherit land or enjoy certain benefits over the land and they have acted to their detriment they may make an application under this doctrine to have the promise fulfilled.

In order for a proprietary estoppel claim to succeed, there are three basic criteria that must be fulfilled.

Firstly, a representation or assurance must have been made to the claimant. In essence, your uncle must have made unequivocal promises to you that the farm would be passed down to you. It is not sufficient for him to have simply alluded to you that the farm could be potentially passed onto you.

Secondly, it must be proven that the claimant relied on this. You must show that you had relied on your uncle’s promise and that you had an expectation that you would receive the farm.

Thirdly, it must be shown that the claimant’s reliance on the representation made to them was ultimately to their detriment.

In other words, that the claimant’s expectation regarding the lands has left them worse off than they would have been had they not relied on that expectation. In your case, you gave up the opportunity to receive third-level education and other remunerative opportunities because you believed that your uncle’s farm would someday belong to you.

Therefore, your reliance on the representations made by your uncle have cost you in the long term.

If your claim under the doctrine of proprietary estoppel is successful, the lands may be transferred into your sole name, and this is probably the most favourable outcome in your situation.

Alternatively, a grant of beneficial interest in the property may be awarded, or the court may order a financial settlement to be awarded, which would likely come out of your uncle’s estate. Another remedy would be that the court may issue a license for you to occupy the lands rent-free and prevent your cousin from evicting you.

It is important to note the statute of limitations is two years from the date of death.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors and Commissioners for Oaths, 17, South Mall, Cork.

