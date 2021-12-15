Legislation drafted to mandate the registration of fertiliser sales from 2023

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine has begun the process of developing legislation to mandate chemical fertiliser sales in Ireland to be registered.

It’s one of the proposals outlined in the Government’s new Draft Nitrates Action Programme, with plans for the register to come into effect from January 1, 2023.

The purpose of the register is to provide for accurate tracking of fertiliser sales and provide a more realistic picture of where fertiliser is being applied to land.

In addition, it aims to establish a better understanding of the value of livestock manure and the need to reuse nutrients as much as possible on farms.

“While it is acknowledged that the majority of farmers apply chemical fertilisers in an efficient manner, and in compliance with the requirements of the GAP regulations, the inter-farm movement of fertilisers and stockpiling of fertiliser does not lend itself to an accurate calculation of the chemical fertiliser loadings at farm scale,” the report read.

“Along with the recently launched online slurry movement register, it will bring a level of regulation to the industry which is needed to ensure chemical fertilisers are used for optimum efficiency.”

Other measures outlined include changes to slurry spreading dates.

From January 1, 2022, all slurry generated on a holding will have to be applied by October 8 of that year.

And from the following year, all slurry must be applied by October 1 of that year.

Bands will be used to determine livestock excretion rates based on milk yield.

Irish Farmers’ Association Environment Chairman Paul O’Brien said the proposed measures will have significant implications for farmers across all sectors. ”Farmers must be supported to implement the new measures proposed in the draft Nitrates Action Programme, and adequate time must be provided to adopt the measures.

“The single biggest issue that has not been addressed in the draft plan is the financial implications of the proposed measures and the risk of increasing the financial vulnerability of more farms,” he said.

“Where a measure has financial implications for farmers, grant aid and Accelerated Capital Allowance (ACA) schemes must be introduced to support their adoption to enable farmers to realise greater environmental standards, which would benefit the entire country.”

However, Mr O’Brien acknowledged the Government had taken on board many of IFA’s recommendations and partially modified some of the measures.

These included maintaining an October deadline for slurry spreading; removal of the future requirement to cover slurry stores; removal of the requirement that only land within 30km is included in stocking rate calculations; and the postponement of the review of technical tables until the next interim review.

“That is not to underestimate the scale of the challenge ahead for farmers and the investment that will be required to meet the new regulations. It’s vital that programmes like the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP) are expanded to support farmers and that the Department improves communication with farmers to support greater compliance,” he said.

The NAP contains specific measures to protect against nutrient pollution arising from agricultural sources and these measures include maximum fertiliser rates, manure storage requirements, periods when manures and soiled water cannot be spread, establishing a chemical fertiliser register etc.

A comprehensive review of the Fourth NAP 2017-2021 was undertaken since September 2020. This involved two periods of public consultation with around 700 responses received.

An expert group jointly chaired by two Government departments considered all submissions received during the public consultation and have made recommendations on changes to the Programme which have been accepted by both Ministers.

The report has been published on both Departments’ websites along with the Natura Impact Statement (NIS) and Strategic Environment Assessment (SEA) which begins a six-week consultation process on both of these documents.

Minister McConalogue said his ambition was to protect and enhance our water quality and biodiversity while ensuring Irish farmers continue to produce top-quality food.

“Securing the Derogation is a key priority and that we meet these multiple ambitions. Once the NAP is finalised, the overall package will assist Ireland’s agri-food sector in working towards its targets under Food Vision 2030, in a sustainable manner.

“In particular, this package will pave the way for a formal vote on Ireland’s derogation in the coming months,” he said.

The closing date for receipt of responses is January 26, 2022.

The NAP, to be finalised in early March, and ongoing negotiations with the Commission on this package of measures will clear the way for a formal vote by the EU Nitrates Management Committee on Ireland’s request for a renewal of its derogation under the Nitrates Directive.

This vote is scheduled to take place in March 2022. This derogation allows more intensive farmers to operate at a higher stocking rate subject to adherence to stricter rules. Once a successful vote is secured, the derogation will be incorporated into the Action Programme.