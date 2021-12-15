'There's a mountain ahead of us': Glenisk determined to restore all products following devastating fire

Just months after a devastating fire destroyed Glenisk’s organic yoghurt factory in Co Offaly, the family behind the business is hopeful to have a new, permanent production facility rebuilt in late 2022.

For the Cleary family, every day since the incident that occurred on September 27 has been “a learning day” for them and their team.

Many challenges have presented themselves since 1987, when the business was founded by Jack and Mary Cleary, but none quite like the fire that occurred at Glenisk’s site in Killeigh “where the sales evaporated overnight”.

Glenisk director Ger Cleary insisted that the incident “will knock us back a bit, but it won’t knock us out”.

When the fire — of which the cause is still unknown — broke out in the facility in September, Glenisk was in the process of expanding on its site, building additional capacity for cold storage and packaging.

A frame was all that existed of this development at that stage and, when it survived the fire, Glenisk decided to repurpose it and build it as a production floor. The work is “well underway” on this temporary production home.

“It’s really a ‘Plan B’. It’s smaller than we’d like, it won’t have the capacity that we’d like, but it’s going to get us back up and running sooner than the entire new build will,” Emma Walls, Glenisk commercial director told the Irish Examiner.

“We expect to be operating out of there for at least a year. Hopefully, it will be sooner, but we’re allowing for the fact that it could be up to a year before we rebuild because when we rebuild, we’re going to take the opportunity to rebuild something special.”

With a portfolio of 105 products prior to the fire, Glenisk is determined to reinstate its full range as 2022 progresses.

Ger Cleary said that while the most important thing is that all 50 staff who had been in the building were evacuated safely, the fire did cause destruction to about 90% of Glenisk’s facilities in Killeigh.

“The building basically collapsed; it’s not fully demolished yet, but it will be over the next month or so.”

The milk processing facility survived the fire, and that was what “focused the mind” in the days that followed.

“We had our goat’s milk and organic milk out the week of the fire. It allowed the Glenisk name to continue in the supermarket fridges, so that gave us a reason to be grateful and then to work on the larger end of our business, the yoghurt,” Mr Cleary said.

"What we're hoping for now is bringing out our big pots of natural yoghurts at the beginning of January, and then that will follow with fruited yoghurts maybe a month later."

In the 1970s, Jack Cleary worked on the family farm that he had built up over the years. In the next decade, he “looked to adding value to the milk that was being produced from the dairy herd”.

Jack, along with his wife Mary, first set up a milk processing plant (known as Tullamore Dairies, with that brand bought by Glanbia in 2011) near the farm; and in 1987, he set up the yoghurt factory, Glenisk.

Jack passed away in 1995 and his children, including Ger, took over the running of Glenisk, but always with their father’s vision in mind of “producing product as close to nature as possible”, with the family later focusing on organic production.

Emma Walls said the milk lorries are still out every day collecting milk from the firm’s 50 suppliers of organic and goat’s milk.

“Every bit of goat’s milk we get is going into 1L cartons and they’re still going out to the supermarkets so there’s no issue there,” she continued.

“With the organic milk, we are still continuing to collect it from all of our suppliers, and we are packing some of it into liquid organic milk, but traditionally the vast bulk went into yoghurt, so that is now being diverted to other co-ops.

“We’re buying it at one price from the farmers because we’re paying the organic premium for it and we’re sending it co-ops and it’s just going into the conventional pool. There’s a massive financial hit; having said that, we have to do it because the farmers aren’t responsible for the fire and they need to continue to get their premium.”

Glenisk has around 90 staff members. Those who work in milk processing continue to do so; while yoghurt production staff have taken to other roles, mainly getting the temporary production facility up and running.

Meanwhile, the office staff of the Killeigh site are currently working in a building in the centre of Tullamore town.

“The major priority for the business was not to have to lay anybody off, we wanted to keep everybody in work,” Ms Walls continued.

“An awful lot of staff would be with us for 15, 20 years. There weren’t the regular jobs for them to do, but the team just rolled up their sleeves and lent their hands to whatever they can to get us back up and running.

“Without people, you’re nowhere. There was a mountain ahead of us and it needed to be climbed - we’re in the process of climbing, and hopefully, we’ll get to the far side of it.”