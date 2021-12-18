56-acre farm on Cork/Kerry border could fetch €500,000

The market town of Kanturk is 24km away while Killarney and Kerry International Airport are both roughly 25 minutes’ drive from the property
56-acre farm on Cork/Kerry border could fetch €500,000

The 56-acre farm with an old milking parlour, cubicle houses, an open slurry pit and a covered silage pit near the Cork/Kerry border

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 07:05
Conor Power

A 56-acre farm located in the northwest corner of Co. Cork in the townland of Knockeenagullane seems to be a good fit for the local market in current conditions.

“It’s a fine farm – well serviced by a central roadway,” said Kanturk-based auctioneer Liam Murphy. “It was a dairy farm formerly and is about 2km from Knocknagree village.”

Knocknagree is a small settlement just a few hundred metres east of the River Blackwater that forms the Cork/Kerry border.

Although the name in Irish refers to the “hill of the horse stud”, the main farming activities in this neck of the woods are dairying and beef cattle.

The vibrant market town of Kanturk is 24km away, Killarney and Kerry International Airport are roughly equidistant (25 minutes’ drive) from the property.

The holding has been let for some time and used for dry stock, according to Mr Murphy.

“There’s been a lot of interest and the size of 56 acres lends itself well for a good extension of an existing holding. Within a 25km radius of the farm, there would be a lot of progressive dairy farmers and we’re finding it very difficult to provide a lot of young dairymen with land going forward. There’s so much land tied up in schemes, and so on, that it’s hard to get the supply needed," he said.

The outbuildings surrounding the yard include an old milking parlour, cubicle houses, an open slurry pit and a covered silage pit.

The land, he says, is of very good quality, but still has the potential to be improved.

With a public road running through part of the farm, it would lend itself to division but most interest so far is in the entire holding. The price expectation is €450,000 to €500,000 (€8,000 to €9,000 per acre).

Read More

'Spectacular' 148-acre Limerick dairy farm hits the market at €2m

More in this section

Farmers block food distribution centre as protest enters second day Farmers block food distribution centre as protest enters second day
AGRITECHNICA 2019 World's largest farm machinery show Agritechnica cancelled
Dairy Farmer Dairy income to fall 16% in 2022
PropertyPlace: CorkPlace: KerryPlace: Knocknagree
<p>Farmers into their second day of protesting outside the Musgrave Group distribution centre in Co. Kildare have stood down</p>

Farmer protest at food distribution centre has been stood down

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices