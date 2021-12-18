56-acre farm on Cork/Kerry border could fetch €500,000

A 56-acre farm located in the northwest corner of Co. Cork in the townland of Knockeenagullane seems to be a good fit for the local market in current conditions.

“It’s a fine farm – well serviced by a central roadway,” said Kanturk-based auctioneer Liam Murphy. “It was a dairy farm formerly and is about 2km from Knocknagree village.”

Knocknagree is a small settlement just a few hundred metres east of the River Blackwater that forms the Cork/Kerry border.

Although the name in Irish refers to the “hill of the horse stud”, the main farming activities in this neck of the woods are dairying and beef cattle.

The vibrant market town of Kanturk is 24km away, Killarney and Kerry International Airport are roughly equidistant (25 minutes’ drive) from the property.

The holding has been let for some time and used for dry stock, according to Mr Murphy.

“There’s been a lot of interest and the size of 56 acres lends itself well for a good extension of an existing holding. Within a 25km radius of the farm, there would be a lot of progressive dairy farmers and we’re finding it very difficult to provide a lot of young dairymen with land going forward. There’s so much land tied up in schemes, and so on, that it’s hard to get the supply needed," he said.

The outbuildings surrounding the yard include an old milking parlour, cubicle houses, an open slurry pit and a covered silage pit.

The land, he says, is of very good quality, but still has the potential to be improved.

With a public road running through part of the farm, it would lend itself to division but most interest so far is in the entire holding. The price expectation is €450,000 to €500,000 (€8,000 to €9,000 per acre).