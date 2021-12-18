Dairy and drystock farms report 18% and 29% fodder supply surplus

2021 had been a good grass growing year and there were periods of good weather allowing excellent quality fodder to be made
Dairy and drystock farms report 18% and 29% fodder supply surplus

Farmers have also had the benefit of an extended grazing period this autumn/early winter. Picture: iStock

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 08:00
Ray Ryan

The current position regarding the availability of fodder supplies was described as “very healthy” by Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie MacConalogue.

Replying to a Dáil question from Independent TD Carol Nolan, Mr McConalogue outlined the results of the Teagasc fodder survey.

Advisers completed almost 650 winter fodder budgets for dry-stock and dairy farmers nationwide as part of the industry-wide appraisal.

These fodder budgets were carried out as part of a new initiative to promote better feed security planning on livestock farms.

Mr McConalogue said the national picture showed drystock farms reporting a projected surplus of almost a third (29%) of their winter silage requirements, while dairy farms were also well placed at around an 18% overall surplus.

“The survey shows that all regions are in a good position for feedstocks. Again. I appreciate that there could be anomalies to this survey,” he said.

Mr McConalogue said 2021 had been a good grass growing year and there were periods of good weather allowing excellent quality fodder to be made.

Farmers have also had the benefit of an extended grazing period this autumn/early winter which has the effect of reducing fodder demand. The back end proved to be excellent grazing conditions in most parts of the country.

Taking this into account, he urged farmers to complete their own fodder budgets before winter sets in, and to contact their local Teagasc adviser if any help is needed.

More in this section

Farmers block food distribution centre as protest enters second day Farmers block food distribution centre as protest enters second day
AGRITECHNICA 2019 World's largest farm machinery show Agritechnica cancelled
Dairy Farmer Dairy income to fall 16% in 2022
<p>Farmers into their second day of protesting outside the Musgrave Group distribution centre in Co. Kildare have stood down</p>

Farmer protest at food distribution centre has been stood down

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
PODCASTS >icon
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices