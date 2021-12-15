€5 million Pilot Farm Environmental Study to include up to 6,500 Irish farms

A €5m pilot farm environmental study launched this week will fund individual habitat surveys on around Irish 6,500 farms.

The pilot project launched by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, and the Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, generates a baseline of habitat and biodiversity data at farm level and will provide the scope for an inventory of farm habitats and biodiversity which can be used to target future agri-environmental schemes and measures.

The pilot will provide farmers with a new level of information about the habitats and biodiversity of their own farm, which can be used to help them to manage their land and businesses in ways that are sensitive to nature.

Making the announcement, Mr McConalogue said: “I am really excited about bringing forward this new pilot FES. I believe it is the launchpad for a whole new and untapped potential for Irish agriculture. Having a baseline knowledge of the biodiversity resources we have on our farms is essential going forward.

“In order to tackle the challenges of the future, we first must know the potential of the present and the FES is central to this new era we are facing into. Since the initial announcement of this pilot project rollout, my department has contracted the operation and delivery of this important environmental initiative.

“The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) will coordinate the rollout of this survey effort. The ACA have agricultural advisers all over the country and they have a wealth of experience in providing agricultural advisory services to farmers and will bring this to the pilot measure in addition to providing ecological perspectives to the surveys. I look forward to seeing the final result of what FES will deliver for our farms and farmers.”

Ms Hackett explained the pilot study came in the middle of a “biodiversity crisis”.

“With agriculture being the largest land use in our country, establishing a database of the biodiversity features and habitats present at the farm level must be a priority.

“The delivery of FES will allow great strides to be made in tailoring farm-specific management practices with benefits to both the farmer and the environment. Farmers are the caretakers of biodiversity in agriculture, and this farm-scale approach will educate and empower farmers, building on their knowledge of their own land in order to maximize delivery of environmental and economic benefits at a national scale,” she said.

ACA president Tom Canning said the study would be valuable for the future of the agricultural sector.

“ACA are confident that there are significant environmental assets currently in Ireland, and once recorded, will greatly assist towards our commitments to both our national and EU responsibilities under climate change and related policies,” he said.