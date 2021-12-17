International dairy markets offset increased input costs

The ever-changing chart of global milk prices looks likely to move upwards to help farmers offset an expected substantial increase in production costs in 2022.

Already, with global dairy markets at levels not seen since 2014, an all-time record 2021/22 New Zealand farmgate milk price is forecast.

Dairy market analysts at Rabobank, a global lender to the food and agriculture sector, explained that weather-related issues decimated New Zealand and Australia’s peak milk production, and milk delivery growth was stymied in the US and Europe, mainly by rising costs.

These trends resulted in a year-on-year supply deficit, too deep for favourable milk production gains in South America to offset.

Current milk production in the 'Big Seven' exporting regions is expected to decline by 0.3% versus the last quarter of 2020 -- the first quarterly year-on-year decrease since 2019.

'Teeter or totter'

Rabobank analysts said farmgate milk prices have increased worldwide. But rising costs of inputs, lack of labour, unfavourable weather, and questionable feed quality will limit the production response by dairy farmers.

At the same time, dairy exports were slowed by logistic disruptions, rising transportation costs, and elevated commodity prices. Global dairy exports based on product volume ran 6% ahead of the prior year during the first half of this year, but have since slowed to 2% ahead.

“A slowdown in import demand from China is expected, and is needed, to cool prices in the face of limited supply-side increases,” said analysts.

They are waiting to see how consumers worldwide react to high or increased prices for dairy products in 2022, when current higher commodity prices are passed through to consumers.

And with new variants of Covid-19, inflation, labour and logistic challenges in the mix, all weighing on global economic recovery, analysts warned there is potential for global dairy markets to “teeter or totter”.

However, dairy farmers in New Zealand, the No 1 global dairy exporter, can celebrate, after their biggest processor, Fonterra, looks set to pay farmers a record farmgate milk price for the 2021/22 season.

The expected midpoint price of $8.70 (€5.23) per kg of milk solids smashes the 2013/14 season record payout of $8.40, reflecting consistent strong demand for dairy at a time of constrained global supply.

New Zealand milk prices are strongly influenced by the Global Dairy Trade auction run by Fonterra, in which prices have reached a seven-year high.

Irish trend

Here in Ireland, IFA Dairy Chairman Stephen Arthur said that milk processors must pay a milk price in excess of 40cpl for November milk. He said the milk price equivalent of the Ornua Purchase Price Index monthly indicator of market returns on dairy products for November is 40.3cpl, or 44.31cpl when adjusted to include the Ornua Value Payment.

The index has risen steadily from 99.2 in April, 2020, to 131.9 now.

Mr Arthur said international dairy markets continue to perform strongly, while the global supply is sluggish, with US milk production slipping 0.5% in October due to a reduction in cow numbers, New Zealand production is back 3.3%, and European supplies unchanged.

“Typically, as milk price rises, global supply increases, but this year we are seeing supply remain steady. This has translated into really strong prospects for milk price for 2022,” said Mr Arthur.

In the recently published Teagasc Outlook 2022 - Economic Prospects for Agriculture report, the annual average milk price is forecast to remain in line with the 2021 level.

Fertiliser prices

Teagasc experts said a substantial increase in production costs in 2022 seems inevitable, despite the high price of fertiliser leading to a reduced level of usage. They said concentrate feed usage may increase, because it will be cheaper, in comparison with grazed grass.

Teagasc has advised farmers to offset fertiliser price rises by carrying a grass cover over the winter appropriate to the farm’s six-week calving rate, and to make effective use of slurry next spring.

According to dairy advisor Michael Donoghue, based in Tuam, Co. Galway, the value of a 2,000-gallon tanker of slurry is now about €100 per load, at current fertiliser prices.

Soil samples would be taken in December or January, because nitrogen on ground that is low for lime, phosphorus or potassium is only 30% effective, compared to 60% on land with good soil fertility.

In the longer term, farmers should contact their agricultural advisor for the best advice on incorporating clover into swards next year.