Minister to bring forward legislation for €4m Food Ombudsman in new year

Work establishing the new food ombudsman or regulator is well advanced, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue told the Dail.

He said he hopes to bring a memo to Government on the issue early in the new year. Once the primary legislation has been finalised, the enforcement authority functions will transfer to the new office in line with the programme for Government commitments.

“In the meantime, it is open to suppliers to engage with the enforcement authority on any concerns they may have in regard to unfair trading practices,” he said.

Replying to questions from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, Minister McConalogue said the new office will have a specific role in analysing and reporting on Irish price and market data.

“Including, importantly, for the meat sector,” he said.

Mr Carthy said the Minister’s response indicated that he recognises the importance of an authority having “strong teeth”.

“But it has to be asked why there has been a delay up to this point. The consultation process was completed several months ago.”

Minister McConalogue replied: “Over the course of the autumn and into winter, much work has been ongoing within the Department to put in place the framework and the preparatory work for that legislation.

“I have kept Cabinet updated on progress and plan to go to the Government with a memo at the start of next year, from where I will bring forward the legislation.”