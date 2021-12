Mart sales shrink, as the big day comes into view

It’s certainly beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, at the marts.

Over the past week numbers of cattle on offer have been falling faster than the snow in the famous Shakin’ Stephens Christmas song.

Fellows like me, who have let time slip with regards to picking up a few cattle before years end, will find it difficult now to pick up anything at all.

Because, just like old Shaky, we are now more interested in finding ourselves under the mistletoe than finding ourselves turning out a pen of bullocks in the direction of home.

The only droving we will be doing soon is ‘Droving home for Christmas.’

At the marts, numbers might be on the decline, but demand for quality stock has never been stronger.

We will head first to Skibbereen mart on Friday, where numbers are back but prices certainly were not.

Dry cows sold from €120 under to €845 with the kilo. Bullocks made from €290 to €715

with their weight.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €295 to €820 with their weight.

Weanling bulls in Skibbereen on Friday sold from €250 to €609 with the weight, weanling heifers made from €225 to €490 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 675kg 1390 1 AA steer 475kg 990 1 Lm steer 505kg 1150 1 Hr heifer 390kg 800 2 Lm heifers 557kg 1200 1 Sim cow 790kg 1540 1 AA cow 865kg 1710

Kanturk mart on Tuesday had a large entry of cattle, mart manager Seamus O’Keeffe gave us this report.

“Our big entry of cattle included 200 cows, the big number on Tuesday was partly due to us being closed last Tuesday.

“Our day could be summed up by saying we saw some excellent prices for top class cattle, with plenty of demand here also.”

The mart also held a weanling show and sale on Tuesday with the best weanling bull going to a Charolais owned by Sammy O’Sullivan from Kiskeam. This bull weighed 385kg and sold for €900.

The best weanling heifer went to a Blonde d’Aquitaine owned by William Curtin from Banteer. This animal weighed 265kg and sold for €715.

“Next Tuesday will be our last sale of 2021,” Seamus added.

“And so we would like to take this opportunity to wish all our customers, family and friends a very Happy Christmas and a Happy and Healthy New Year.

“We will re-open on Tuesday January 4th 2022.”

Kanturk

Tuesday

No Breed Sex Weight €

3 AA steers 361kg 790

3 Hr steers 371kg 810

5 Hr steers 520kg 1110

1 Lim heifer 375kg 940

10 Hr heifers 350kg 740

1 AA cow 815kg 1530

1 FR cow 835kg 1450

Macroom mart on Saturday had a big sale of cattle with Tim McSweeney of Macroom mart reporting “Prices were good, sellers were happy.”

Dry cows here sold from €115 to €830 over the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €1.60/kg up to €1.80/kg. Continental bullocks made from €2/kg to €2.20/kg.

Angus and Hereford steers sold from €1.90/kg to €2.15/kg. Heifers sold from €2/kg up to €2.20/kg.

Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.10/kg to €2.55/kg, weanling heifers made from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.

Dairy stock in Macroom sold from €1000 to €1400 a head.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 Fr steers 518kg 950 3 Hr steers 725kg 1540 6 Hr steers 402kg 870 2 Lm steers 687kg 1470 8 Hr steers 402kg 870 1 Ch cow 770 1600 1 Fr cow 770 1280

Kilmallock mart will have its final sale of the year next Monday, but looking back to last Monday the mart reported a

continuation of the strong trade.

120 buyers purchased the 500 cattle on offer. Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1280 a head or €2.51 per kg.

Dry cows were in good demand with 25 farmers and factory agents purchasing the 135 dry cows that were on offer.

Dry cows sold for up to €1280 a head or €2.02 per kg.

Heifers made up to €1250 a head or €2.55 per kg.

Dairy stock made up to €1200 a head or €1.74 per kg.

A March born Hereford bull made €540 in the calf ring. Young calves sold for up to €375 a head.

In calf sucklers hit €1180 (paid for a 3-year-old in calf Charolais).

Weanlings sold for up to €1170 a head or €2.43 per kg.

At the final sale of cattle at Kilmallock mart on this coming Monday December 20th, the mart will have 3

Limousin cows with Limousin calves at foot on offer.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lim steer 395kg 840 1 Ch steer 365kg 800 7 AA steers 243kg 610 2 Fr steers 355kg 610 5 Ch steers 524kg 1200 6 AA steers 515kg 1140 3 BB steers 508kg 1080

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op marts gave us the following report after the sale of bullocks on Friday.

“Numbers of bullocks are starting to ease back a bit, we had 370 bullocks on offer on Friday.

“The trade is still very strong all round, with Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle in great demand, especially if they

were anyway forward.

“Some very fancy prices were paid for stores, in some cases hitting the €3/kg mark.”

And looking back to Thursday’s general sale of cattle, Geraldine added.

“Numbers here were holding pretty strong with 470 on offer in the cull cow and heifer ring (280 cull cows were on offer).

“Again, a very strong trade for anything forward in the cull cow and heifer ring.

“ A selection of Pure Bred Shorthorn heifers made from €990 to €1,480 a head for 1 ½ year old maidens.

“We had 11 aged bulls on offer and these averaged €1.77/kg, with a Charolais suitable for breeding making €2,590 at

1,035kgs.

“Again, more than 60% of cows on offer were Continentals. Heifers a very good trade yet again.”

Ennis Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lim heifer 645kgs 1640 1 Ch heifer 560kg 1440 2 Lm heifers 472kg 1370 1 Hr heifers 550kg 1170 1 Hr cow 680kg 1480 1 Lm cow 830kg 2000 1 Sh cow 695kg 1190

Kilkenny mart manager George Candler gave us this report following last Thursday’s sale of cattle.

“We had a similar sized sale on Thursday, to the previous week, with a very sharp trade for forward

store bullocks and heifers. We had plenty of customers willing to spend on quality.

“Beef bullocks and heifers, which were increased number wise compared to last week, met a flying trade.

“We had over 200 cull cows on offer with Continentals selling to a high of €2.48 kilo.”

At Kilkenny mart on Thursday bullocks sold from €1.65 to €2.80 per kilo.

Heifers here made from €2 to €2.65 per kilo.

Friesian cull cows sold from €0.85 to €1.95 per kilo. Continental cull cows made from €1.40 to €2.48 per kilo. Kilkenny mart had 780 cattle on offer on Thursday.