Farmer protest at food distribution centre has been stood down

Farmers into their second day of protesting outside the Musgrave Group distribution centre in Co. Kildare, have stood down this evening.

The protest caused major disruption to approximately 175 stores across Ireland that receive produce from the centre in Kilcock.

Independent TD Richard O’Donoghue told the Irish Examiner that a “good, open and frank discussion” took place between himself, protesters, members of An Garda Síochána and representatives of Musgrave Group this afternoon.

He added that it was a “disappointment” that this specific site had been “singled out”. However, he said the group had made their point that farmers were crucial to the local agri-food chain.

The group - led by the Individual Farmers of Ireland - had previously warned they would not “go home without progress”.

While fear of legal action is understood to have been a key reason for the protest ending, the Irish Examiner understands no legal letters had yet been issued.

Richard O’Donoghue said he hoped Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue could meet the farmers, and “sit down and get dialogue open”.

“People slept in their tractors last night. That’s how passionate they are about saving farming,” he said.

Mr O’Donoghue said that these farmers had to “let people know that food does not grow on shelves”.

“Just because you walk into your local store and you see the produce up there, it doesn’t mean that it just arrived there - they wanted to let people know the process,” he continued.

"Farmers work 365 days a year - if they worked out what they work for, it’s well below minimum wage to try and put food on people’s table."

Mr O’Donoghue said he estimates that around 150 protesters remained this afternoon before the event concluded.

“The group have been trying to meet the Minister for six months,” Mr O’Donoghue added.

“They felt they had no other option for the future of farming and the future of the next generations.

“It cost every one of them to do this. They left their family at home, and it cost them to fight for the future generations of farming and food and it was heart-wrenching to see today.

“They are not being listened to at their time of need.”

Mr O’Donoghue urged farmers “from all sectors” and the different organisations or groups they may belong to, “to unite to move forward together, be one voice” for the future of farming.

Musgrave told the Irish Examiner that significant work is now underway to mitigate any further disruption to retailers across the country.

“This is the busiest trading period of the year for our retailers and suppliers,” a spokeswoman said.

"We will continue to work with suppliers to ensure all deliveries are facilitated on-site as quickly as possible."

The retailer had previously told the Examiner that the delay of any resolution would have a “detrimental long term impact” on Irish food producers.

A spokesman for An Garda Síochána confirmed that the protest dispersed today without incident.