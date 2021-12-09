Nitrates derogation expected to be continued until March

Nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set out in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250 kg per hectare. However, the higher limit comes with the caveat of stricter rules.
Responding to a Dail question from Kildare North Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, Minister O’Brien said: “Officials from my Department, along with colleagues from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, are still in discussions with the Commission on the review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, and this process incorporates negotiations on the renewal of Ireland’s derogation.”