Nitrates derogation expected to be continued until March

It is anticipated in the dairy industry that existing nitrate derogation measures will be maintained until an EU decision is made in March.

Nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set out in the Nitrates Regulations, up to a maximum of 250 kg per hectare. However, the higher limit comes with the caveat of stricter rules.

According to the Department around 7,000 Irish farmers operate under a derogation.

“Ireland is a leader in the EU in protecting the environment through a strong regulation that includes both nitrogen and phosphorus in our regulations, unlike most other EU member states where nitrogen is the sole nutrient regulated,” said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue at a recent Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture meeting.

“However, we must recognise that recent trends in water quality have not been in the right direction, and my Department is fully supportive of working with farmers to reverse this."

The Department's 2019 review of the nitrates derogation introduced additional measures on such farms to improve on-farm efficiencies, such as the use of trailing shoe technology and preventing access to watercourses.

“Additional measures have also been introduced for a further 5,000 farmers in 2021, who do not avail of the derogation but are farming at a similarly high level of intensity," the Minister added.

In order to develop future agricultural measures for the protection of the environment as part of the current Nitrates Action Programme review process, Teagasc was asked to review and model the impact of future potential measures.

This work concluded that a number of additional measures will further minimise nutrient losses to the environment. The nitrates derogation was considered environmentally safe, based on Ireland’s grass-based system of production.

Minister McConalogue said a Nitrates Expert Review Group has been put in place to review the Nitrates Action programme and make recommendations on foot of two periods of consultation earlier this year. “I look forward to considering its recommendations, which I anticipate receiving shortly.

Ireland’s current derogation expires on December 31 next.

The EU Nitrates Directive permits application of up to 170kg/ha for nitrogen from manure annually.

However, EU countries can request that a higher maximum limit of nitrogen from manure be allowed, in specific areas and under particular conditions, so as to ensure that this does not lead to higher water pollution.

This request is granted via Commission Implementing Decisions, commonly known as derogations.

The countries which currently avail of such a derogation are Ireland, the Netherlands, Belgium (Flanders only), Northern Ireland, and Denmark.

The EU Nitrates Committee meets four times a year to discuss the protection of waters against pollution caused by agricultural nitrates.

Ireland’s Departments of Housing and of Agriculture have applied to the Committee for a derogation. This will be approved or rejected through a vote of EU member state authorities at the Committee.

This vote was due to take place in December. However, it has been postponed to the next meeting, in March 2022.

Government sources have said the focus for the next Nitrogen Action Programme (including the derogation) will be on strengthening collaboration with farmers, farm advisory services, industry, scientific institutions and other departments within the public administration, in order to develop more efficient tools to reduce nutrient losses and improve the efficiency of existing tools.

The regulations governing the Nitrates Action Programme are the responsibility of the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, but with the Department of Agriculture administrating the derogation.

Both Departments are also working closely with the Environmental Protection Agency in reviewing water quality monitoring, and investigating pressures from nutrients, pesticides and sediment losses from agriculture.

Responding to a Dail question from Kildare North Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy, Minister O’Brien said: “Officials from my Department, along with colleagues from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, are still in discussions with the Commission on the review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, and this process incorporates negotiations on the renewal of Ireland’s derogation.”

Minister McConalogue has said it is a timely opportunity to review the impact of agriculture on our water environment, and to support agriculture’s ambition to stabilise and improve water quality, while seeking as many co-benefits for climate, air and biodiversity as possible.

He said this work coincides with the delivery of the next River Basin Management Plan.