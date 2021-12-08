New beef forum cannot be another ‘missed opportunity’ to address core industry issues

The establishment of a beef forum, as promised by Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue cannot be another “missed opportunity” and must address core issues in the beef sector, as farmers brace themselves for a very difficult 2022.

Almost exactly two years on from the first beef market taskforce meeting, the minister announced that it is to be wound up.

Set up after the beef sector agreement of September 15, 2019, which entered into force following factory protests over beef prices, the taskforce has met its end with 28 of the 38 actions in the agreement completed, two in progress, and the remaining eight ongoing.

Mr McConalogue, however, has said there is a need for the “continuation of stakeholder engagement”, and has outlined his intention to establish a strategic beef forum, a recommendation of the taskforce members.

Sinn Féin agriculture spokesman Matt Carthy said that the taskforce “was, in many ways, a missed opportunity” and a forum where matters affecting the beef sector can be discussed is important.

“I hope another forum will be established that will have a broader remit,” he said.

“I think [the taskforce’s] remit was too narrow in dealing with core issues which are essentially around the prices that farmers receive for their goods.”

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) said that it appreciates the work that was carried out by the taskforce, which includes the commissioning of market transparency reports; input into the application for PGI status for ‘Irish Grass Fed Beef’; and the establishment of a Suckler Brand Development Oversight Group.

However, “lessons must be learnt” also from what the taskforce failed to achieve, it said. “The beef taskforce did not have the power to make meaningful changes.

“Crucially, it did not have the power to compel processors or retailers to co-operate with any of the independent reports it undertook,” the ICSA said.

ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham told the Irish Examiner that farmers “didn’t really get a fair hearing all along” during the existence of the taskforce.

Mr Graham said there is a need “to go back and address price transparency” and that he hoped to further engage with the minister on the introduction of a dedicated “red meat regulator”, as he remains sceptical of the effectiveness of other measures that are being implemented.

Unfair Trading Practices Regulations were introduced earlier this year in Ireland, in a bid to protect farmers and other weaker suppliers in the agricultural and food supply chain against stronger buyers by prohibiting specific trading practices perceived to be unfair.

To oversee compliance with the regulations, the minister has established the Unfair Trading Practices Enforcement Authority which has the power to initiate and conduct investigations on its own initiative or on the basis of a complaint.

This authority has been introduced as an interim measure within the department, while the primary legislation to establish an Office of a National Food Ombudsman or equivalent is being finalised. However, Mr Graham fears this office, once established, will have limited powers.

“We need a strong, robust, independent regulator that will act on farmers’ behalf,” he said.

“We don’t exactly know what powers a red meat regulator would have, but what it should be in my eyes is an independent authority that could oversee all the dealings going on and make sure the primary producer, the farmer, is getting fair play, getting paid for his product, and not being overpowered.”

Mr Carthy echoed this sentiment, and suspects that the Government will be “minimalistic” in its approach to establishing the ombudsman.

“The very fact that we haven’t even yet seen the legislation for the ombudsman is concerning,” he said.

He also criticised the Unfair Trading Practices Directive being transposed into Irish law this year “by statutory instrument rather than primary legislation”.

“We need to have a regulator in place that will defend the position of farmers; they’re the most important element of the chain with regard to beef production, but they are the ones who continually take the hit every time there is volatility,” he said.

“We need to move towards a premiumisation model of prices where people who are producing the best quality foods are getting the best value in terms of the prices they receive and that means our suckler farmers in particular.

“We need a regulator that will ensure any distortions of the market are tackled very strongly, very early.”

Mr Graham said urgent action is needed with 2022 expected to be “a very, very difficult year”.

A new outlook report published this week by Teagasc predicts that even though cattle prices increased in 2021, incomes on most cattle farms are likely to be unchanged on the 2020 level, due to rising input prices and lower direct payments.

“Our input costs are going to cripple us,” Mr Graham said.

“If we don’t get a rise in the price of beef, it’s not financially viable, especially this time of year.

“Working off a grass-based system for the few months in the summer you could maybe achieve good weight gains, but when you have to go to the shed, all the extra costs with that, you would want a big price rise.”

However, Mr McConalogue said the new €150/cow Suckler Carbon Efficiency Scheme and progress on the PGI standard for Grass Fed Irish Beef were among the reasons for optimism.

“Ensuring there is a long-term, sustainable and viable future for our suckler and beef farmers is a key priority of mine as minister and I think the Beef Taskforce has played a key role.

“We must now build on that work over the time ahead,” he said.