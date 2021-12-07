Market buoyancy continues past the point of pre-Christmas orders as steers make 430 cents/kg

The buoyancy in the marketplace for beef is continuing to deliver for producers in their returns from the factories this week.

Prices paid for heifers, in particular, have strengthened by at least five cents/kg, while producers of Angus-cross animals are benefiting from an enhanced breed bonus of up to 25 cents/kg from the processors.

Such is the bounce in the markets for beef, that the demand for finished cattle at the factories is showing no signs of easing, although it is now past the point of slaughtering for pre-Christmas orders, with the festive season just two weeks away.

The best efforts of the processors to keep a tight rein on upward movement in prices has come under intense pressure in trying to balance between maintaining the intake without paying the extra to get the stock.

Five Angus cross heifers born November 2019 average weight 493kg sold for €1,060 each at a sale in Bandon Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

It is widely reported from the marts over the past week that agents for some of the factories have been very active at the ringside of the live sales competing for finished cattle and in many cases paying what appeared to be well above the factory price to get stock.

The base price being quoted for steers this week is 420 cents/kg.

A good percentage of the intake are making a base of 425 cents/kg and there are reports of choice lots and good suppliers of large number making 430 cents/kg.

The heifers are generally on a base of 425 cents/kg with most of the intake believed to be making 430 cents/kg and some deals at 435 cents/kg.

There are also several reports of the factory agents using bonus ‘sweeteners’ of flat pricing, subsidised transport, and easing of weight restrictions to get stock.

The breed bonus on Hereford and Angus cross animals is also strengthening with reports of some processors willing to pay 25 cents/kg breed bonus on Angus, which added to the strong base price plus quality assurance is giving a strong return to the finishers.

The young bulls are generally on prices par with the steers at 420 cents/kg to 425 cents/kg for R grade.

The cow prices have also regained a few cents/kg at some of the factories with R grade prices ranging 385 cents/kg to 390 cents/kg this week.

Supplies appear to be slightly tighter than previous years but remain fairly steady.

Intake for last week was almost on par with the week before at 35,355 head, which was 1,000 less than the corresponding week last year.

There were 11,959 steers, slightly lower than in 2020, while the heifers at 10,228 head were back 1,400 on last year.

The cows at 9,323 head was up 800 on 2020.

There were 3,291 young bulls in the kill. The total kill year to date is now down by 78,768 head on the same period last year.

The Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland reports that in the last week of November, steers made 403.9p/kg, heifers — 403.9p/kg, and young bulls — 387.9p/kg.

It compares with 422.3p/kg, 421.0p/kg, and 412.4p/kg in Britain, respectively.