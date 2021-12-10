East Clare farm fetches just under €1 million in lively web auction

A 73.5-acre farm near the village of Tulla, Co Clare, featured on these pages two weeks ago went under the virtual hammer last week for €235,000 above its asking price, setting a strong example for online auctions.

The farm was for sale jointly with Kilrush-based auctioneer Pat Consodine and online auctioneers IAM Sold Property Auctions.

David Consodine of Pat Consodine Auctioneers, said the substantial-sized farm was “without doubt, one of the finest farms to come on the market in the region for some time.”

The holding was all in one block and contained some exceptional quality meadow and grazing land.

The €750,000 asking price also included several outbuildings, most of which are of old design but have renovation potential and a five-bed, two-storey farmhouse.

The yard includes a large hay shed, cattle crush and holding facilities, as well as a row of old stone sheds, which the auctioneers highlighted could lend themselves well to a range of farm diversification projects.

The farm also benefits from its own water source from the adjacent river.

Bidding began at noon on December 1 for the online auction.

It took 14 minutes for the opening bid of €750,000 (its Advised Minimum Value) to arrive. However, after that, the action got lively and after 45 further bids, the virtual hammer came down at 12:56 on a price of €985,000. The successful bidder is understood to be a local farmer.

“We are delighted for the local buyer who secured this fine holding beating off competition from eight other registered bidders,” Mr Consodine commented after the event.

"It is a fantastic residential farm in one block, and we have no doubt it will stand the new owner well.”

Patrick Convey of IAM Sold Property Auctions was equally ebullient in his assessment of the auction.

“The success of our auctions is down to the large marketing campaigns we undertake while also working in close partnership with our local partner auctioneer," he said.

The online auctioneers are already planning a busy 2022, with 10 online auctions confirmed to date; the first one taking place on February 3.