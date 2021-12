Mart prices weather the storm where open

While the doors of cattle marts like Corrin and Kanturk wisely stayed closed on Tuesday, we did have cattle sales on Monday. So we will begin with the sale of cattle in Bandon on Monday.

The mart had over 220 calves on offer, with shipping calves (Friesian bulls) selling from €40 to €80 a head. Stronger Friesian bulls sold for up to €150 a head, with Friesian weanling types making up to €450 a head.

Bandon mart manager Sean Dennehy reported “a good sale on Monday, with prices up on all categories of stock.”

In Bandon on Monday dry cows sold from €195 to €785 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €189 to €510 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €315 to €615 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €215 to €650 with their weight. Heifers ranged in price from €181 to €515 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Lm steers 650kg 1300 3 Hr steers 251kg 570 1 AA steer 600kg 1020 8 Fr steers 291kg 480 3 AA heifers 225kg 440 1 Fr cow 600kg 1100 1 Fr cow 720kg 1040

In Skibbereen mart on Friday dry cows sold from €75 under to €1190 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €245 to €587 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €878 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €280 to €885 with their weight.

Continental bullocks made from €360 to €975 with the kilo.

Weanling bulls in Skibbereen on Friday sold from €215 to €605 with the weight, weanling heifers made from €220 to €865 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 802kg 1680 3 AA steers 480kg 1000 1 Lm steer 635kg 1590 1 Ch steer 515kg 1240 3 AA heifers 213kg 490 1 Ch cow 960kg 2150 1 Lm cow 825kg 1970

Geraldine Walsh of Clare Co-Op marts gave us the following report after the sale of bullocks on Friday at Ennis Mart.

“We had a fine sale of bullocks again on Friday with 450 on offer. The trade could only be described as strong.

“Quite a number of forward cattle available on the day, with some cattle being shown out of the shed also.

“Quite a number of Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks available on Friday.”

And looking back to Thursday’s general sale of cattle at Ennis mart Geraldine added, “Numbers were back a small bit, especially in the heifer ring.

“However, the trade was very strong for heifers, and beef cows were in serious demand.

“Again about 60% of the 300 cows available were continentals and the balance were dairy culls.

“There were only 3 cull cows unsold on Thursday.

“We had a small entry of aged bulls, these averaged €1.80/kg.”

Ennis Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 850kg 2180 3 Ch steers 498kg 1360 1 Lm steer 465kg 1300 1 Fr steer 655kg 1310 1 Lm steer 590kg 1640 6 Hr steers 425kg 1020 1 AA steer 590kg 1470

Macroom mart on Saturday had a big sale of cattle with Tim McSweeney of Macroom mart reporting “very good prices.”

Dry cows sold from €105 to €755 over the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €1.65/kg up to €1.95/kg. Continental bullocks made up to €2.20/kg to €2.60/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford weanlings sold from €2/kg to €2.20/kg. Heifers sold from €2.05/kg up to €2.25/kg.

Weanling bulls in Macroom sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg, weanling heifers made from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 2 Hr steers 635kg 1320 1 AA steer 550kg 1140 1 Ch steer 680kg 1540 3 Fr steers 498kg 950 6 Fr steers 442kg 800 1 Lm cow 615kg 1370 1 Fr cow 750kg 1280

Mart manager George Candler with a report of the sale of cattle at Kilkenny mart of Thursday had the following comments to make.

“We had a good sized sale on Thursday with over 170 cull cows on offer, with many lacking flesh.

“Thin Friesian cows were ranging from €0.70 to €1.30 per kilo but those Friesian cows with power and flesh ranged between €1.40 to €1.95 per kilo.

“The bullock yard saw beef and quality lots in short supply, with many poorer quality cattle being offered for sale.”

Bullocks sold from €1.60 to €2.70 per kilo. Heifers in Kilkenny sold from €1.70 to €2.84 per kilo.

Friesian cull cows sold from €0.60 to €1.92 per kilo. Continental cull cows ranged in price from €1.50 to €2.55 per kilo.

Kilkenny mart had 780 cattle on offer on Thursday.

Kilkenny Thursday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lim steer 635kg 1720 2 Hr steers 620kg 1300 1 Ch steer 495kg 1230 5 Fr steers 435kg 880 1 BB heifer 825kg 2260 3 AA heifers 520kg 1160 5 Hr heifers 495kg 1070

And finally for this week, we go to Kilmallock mart in county Limerick where on Monday 550 cattle went under the hammer.

Bullocks sold for up to €1430 a head or €2.56 per kg.

Dry cows in Kilmallock sold for up to €1530 a head or €2.07 per kg. Heifers made up to €1240 a head, or €2.20 per kg.

Dairy stock made up to €1300 (paid for a 4-year-old calved cow). In the suckler ring a 4-year-old Hereford and her Simmental bull calf sold for €1360.

Heavy bulls sold for up to €1640 a head or €1.82 per kg.

Because of Storm Barra there was no weanling sale on Tuesday night.