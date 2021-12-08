What will happen to the farm after our divorce?

Dear Stephen,

Over the last few years, my wife and I have become increasingly unhappy in our marriage. This was only worsened by the pandemic so we have made the decision to separate. We have two teenage sons and I own and run a 100-acre dairy farm whilst my wife is a stay at home mother.

What are the next legal steps I must consider taking? Also, what are my obligations to my wife and our sons?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear of the breakdown of your marriage.

When a marriage breaks down in Ireland, there are a few possible legal remedies.

Firstly, the spouses can enter into a separation agreement, which is essentially a legally binding contract where the parties agree to live separately.

Secondly, there is judicial separation whereby spouses are no longer legally obligated to live with one another. It also allows for matters such as the marital home, maintenance and custody and access of children to be resolved. For a judicial separation to be granted, spouses must show they have been separated for a year and no marital relationship exists between them. However, if either spouse wishes to remarry in the future, a judicial separation will not suffice and a decree of divorce will be required.

Lastly, parties can seek a decree of divorce. Divorce is the dissolution of a marriage, relieving parties of their matrimonial obligations. Before a decree of divorce can be granted, provisions regarding maintenance, pensions and children or other dependents must be agreed upon and it must be shown that there is no hope of reconciliation between the parties. It is also necessary that spouses have lived apart for two out of the previous three years. This does not necessarily mean they must have lived in separate homes, but rather they have lived their lives autonomously of their spouse.

In any case, it is preferable that both parties enter into Terms of Consent. This is where both parties negotiate the terms of their separation or divorce and consent to them, as opposed to enduring a prolonged and acrimonious court battle. The negotiating can be done through solicitors, or spouses may wish to negotiate these themselves through mediation. Mediation services are available to all couples and its function is to help spouses come to a mutually accepted agreement surrounding matters such as custody and access to children. Please note that solicitors are obligated to recommend mediation to any client that is seeking a judicial separation or divorce.

In relation to your obligations to your wife and children, the court will ensure that proper provisions are made for all parties. They will deem what is appropriate as opposed to what is fair and will take a number of factors into consideration when deciding this. Some of these factors include each spouses’ earning capacity and assets, standard of living, accommodation needs and their contribution to the marriage and family.

In your case, the Court will set out provisions for you to pay maintenance in relation to your two teenage sons for as long as they remain dependents. Also, given your wife has remained in the home and not gone out to work, they may order that you pay maintenance in respect of your spouse.

In the process of making proper provision, a property adjustment order could be required. For example, a court may issue an order that the family home is transferred into the sole name of the person who has custody of the children whilst they remain dependents before it is to be sold.

As always, I would recommend you seek independent legal advice before initiating any separation or divorce proceedings.

Stephen Coppinger, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors and Commissioners for Oaths, 17, South Mall, Cork.

- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie - Web: www.walshandpartners.ie

While every care is taken to ensure accuracy of information contained in this article, solicitor Stephen Coppinger does not accept responsibility for errors or omissions howsoever arising, and you should seek legal advice in relation to your particular circumstances at the earliest possible time.