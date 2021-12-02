Kerry Rhododendron clearance costs surpass €2m

Rhododendron clearance is set to cost Killarney's National Park more than €2m by the end of this year, conservation experts told a recent conference.

Experts likened the alarming spread of the vibrant invasive plant to an “invisible pollution”, explaining how it has become a scourge to biodiversity in the southwest.

Seamus Hassett, regional manager for National Parks & Wildlife Service, said the scale, cost and complexity of the issue are not realised at a national scale.

Rhododendron ponticum poses a serious threat to native flora and fauna in the 10,000-hectare Killarney National park, including the Kerry slug, Killarney fern and Ireland’s only herd of native deer.

Hassett explained €1.6m has been spent tackling the issue in KNP between 2016 and 2020, with a further €530,000 allocated to the southern division this year.

Patricia Deane, project manager of the MacGillycuddy Reeks European Innovation Partnership Project. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

“The on-going programme of works, at this time, is comprised of three primary elements: Firstly, the initial clearance and follow-up maintenance work by contractors; on-going maintenance work by volunteers and students, contractors, and NPWS own staff; and thirdly, on-going work by NPWS staff including coordination, research, and monitoring,” he said.

Hassett put the hefty costs down to the park's terrain, with clearance often taking part in remote locations, adding to the costs. The work is also labour intensive, and requires regular monitoring and maintenance, often during poor weather seasons.

Originally introduced as ornamentation and hunting cover in the 18th century, the rhododendron has waxy toxic leaves inedible to grazing deer and livestock.

In the moist and acidic soil of Ireland’s southwest it thrives year-round in dense thickets, eradicating and replacing young native plants and trees.

Blocking light to the woodland floor, it then destroys the habitats of animals and insects that call these rare ecosystems and native woodlands home.

The conference hosted by Eleanor Turner, an officer at the Kerry UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, brought together speakers with a wealth of academic and practical experience to share their knowledge and advice on the management of this invasive species.

Attendees included Minister for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, ecologists, conservationists, local farmers, landowners and researchers.

The day-long event was well attended, with a number of others watching at home via the Facebook live feed. Delegates from as far away as Donegal and Connemara were in attendance highlighting the pervasiveness of this issue across the country, a plant toxic to livestock and grazers, and detrimental to all wildlife including bees, birds and insect populations.

Patricia Deane shared her experience with MacGillycuddy Reeks EIP collective, where farmers are already working tirelessly on rhododendron removal in the Gap of Dunloe and other designated black spots within Ireland’s highest mountain range.

Flor McCarthy, one of the farmers trained in rhododendron removal through the project, shared his experience as a landowner in trying to manage rhododendron and the difficulties faced by farmers in the face of the invasive species.

Mr McCarthy said that without the support from the project and their trained collective working group he would have been unable to manage the Rhododendron ponticum on his own land.

He explained that due to the physical nature of the work, the time needed for the phased treatment and the significant costs involved it is "beyond what an individual farmer is capable of achieving" without support.

This was a sentiment echoed by others in attendance, who called for support from the Department of Agriculture to tackle all widespread invasive species.

The absence of any framework or funding for individual landowners in managing this issue was also made apparent. A national approach is required, given the scale of infestation throughout Ireland. Impassioned speakers from the audience spoke of the unchecked spread of Rhododendron ponticum throughout the wider countryside, private gardens and hedging cited as a major seed source allowing encroachment onto nearby farmland.

In his address, Minister Malcolm Noonan gave the farmers hope, highlighting the forthcoming National Invasive Species Plan, adding that efforts of "the ambition of communities throughout the country is being matched by Government in terms of resourcing and support".