Lamb trade: Factory-ready stock continue to command strong prices at the marts

It may be December, but the sun continues to shine for lamb producers with factory-ready stock as the price continues to move in the right direction for them.

Most of the factories have decided to remain coy about what they are paying for the lambs this week, with their suppliers reporting that the going rate is "whatever they are having to pay" to get sufficient stocks to meet their requirements.

The lambs are scarce and consumer demand is strong, which is the perfect environment for producers to engage in hard dealing on prices before parting with their lambs.

The word on the ground is that the processors would like to be getting their supplies at around 710 cents/kg before the bonus for quality, but the reality is that they are having to pay at least 730 cents/kg and some deals are being reported at up to 740 cents/kg.

It is an all-time record price for lambs for the pre-Christmas trade and an all-time record year for producers.

Farmers say it "long overdue" as recompense for having stayed with the sector through the difficult years of very low margins.

The factories are under pressure to get sufficient supplies for the run-up to Christmas and some are describing it as a 'guessing game' as to how high prices will peak.

Entries were light and trade was flying at the live sales at the marts on Monday.

Corrin Mart had 350 head on offer. Butchers paid up to €122 over.

Leading the sale a pen of 11 weighing 52kg sold for €174. A pen of seven at 52kg made €168 and a pen of three weighing 53kg sold for €164.

The factory agents paid up to €100 over for lambs.

There was a small entry of 300 head at Kilkenny Mart where trade continued very strong. Butchers' lambs sold for up to €119 over. The top price was €172 for a pen of ten weighing 53kg. A pen of 10 weighing 52kg sold for €171 and a pen of eleven weighing 49kg made €167. The factory type lambs sold for up to €113 over.