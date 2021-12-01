18-acre block on edge of Cork City expects almost €23k an acre

The property consists of good quality agricultural land in the main
The 18-acre block is located just 6km north of Cork City.

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 16:22
Conor Power

With the recent large-scale expansion of Cork City, agricultural land within the orbit of the southern capital has come under the spotlight more than ever in the last few years.

A 17.7-acre parcel of land in the townland of Kilcully – just 6km north of Cork City centre – will be one to watch in the coming weeks to see what kind of price marker it will lay down.

The property is also 2.5km from the N20 – the main Cork-Limerick road which is to be replaced by a new motorway over the coming years, making it as accessible to good roads and to large markets as one could wish for.

Traditionally, any good quality land in the satellite areas of Cork has got exceptional prices, in the region of €18,000 to €25,000 per acre, and this one looks like it won’t be any different.

According to the selling agent, Amanda Isherwood of Lisney’s Cork office, the property consists of good quality agricultural land in the main.

“There’s been a good deal of interest so far,” Ms Isherwood said. “Well placed agri-land has been doing very well in recent times.

“It’s currently zoned as Metropolitan Green Belt Land in the Cork Development Plan, but that has been in place since 2014 and is due to be renewed next year when the farm will be part of Cork City and is due to be zoned City Hinterland.”

That classification will, most likely, ensure that the farm remains as strictly agricultural land for the foreseeable future – a designation designed to prevent urban sprawl into the surrounding countryside areas.

“Interestingly enough, there is a planning application for a 197-house development on the Old Whitechurch Road, immediately to the south of the farm,” she added.

Whether that permission goes through or not is unlikely to have any effect on the status of the holding or on the forthcoming bids on the property.

Situated just off the Old Whitechurch Road and with extensive public road frontage, the price expectation is €400,000 - some €22,600/acre. It’s a strong price but considering where it’s located, the expectation is not an unreasonable one.

