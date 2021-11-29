IFA regional election debates to begin tonight

IFA regional election debates to begin tonight

Nigel Reneghan, IFA's Ulster/North Leinster regional chairman pictured right alongside IFA president Tim Cullinan and deputy president Brian Rushe at a Save Irish Farming event last month in Cavan. Picture: Finbarr O’Rourke.

Mon, 29 Nov, 2021 - 17:34

The first debate for the Irish Farmers' Association Ulster/North Leinster regional chair election is set to begin this evening in Cavan.

Members of the Cavan IFA County Executive will hear from the two candidates – Frank Brady from the Aughnamullen branch in Monaghan, and John Curran from the Kells branch in Meath – about their plans for the role. 

The role is currently held by Nigel Renaghan, a suckler, poultry and beef farmer based in Clontibret in Co Monaghan, who was elected to the role in 2017.

Martin Stapleton, IFA national returning officer, said the debates will give county officers and branch delegates from each of the region's seven county executives the opportunity to hear from the two candidates.

The two candidates include Frank Brady, a pig farmer based in Co Monaghan and John Curran, a drystock organic farmer based in Co Meath.

Mr Brady has previously served as chairman of Monaghan IFA and he has also served on the IFA Pigs Committee, while Mr Curran is the current chairman of Meath IFA and has also served on the IFA Livestock Committee.

Postal voting by county officers and branch delegates in the seven County Executives will take place in December. The system is modelled on the postal vote used for Seanad Éireann elections.

The count is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 17, in line with public health guidelines that will be in place at that time.

Debates are scheduled to take place as follows:

  Cavan

  Hotel Kilmore, Cavan

  Mon, Nov, 29th

  Longford

  Longford Rugby Club, Longford

  Tues, Nov 30th

  Donegal

  Online

  Wed, Dec 1st

  Louth

  Monasterboice Inn, Drogheda

  Thurs, Dec 2nd

  Westmeath

  Annebrook House Hotel, Mullingar

  Mon, Dec 6th

  Meath  

  Headfort Arms, Kells

  Tues, Dec 7th

  Monaghan  

  The Four Seasons, Monaghan

  Wed, Dec 8th

 

Online debate

Thurs, Dec 9th

