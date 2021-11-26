Minister outlines full changes to new vet meds rules

Agriculture Minister McConalogue has confirmed industry reports that while the new National Veterinary Prescription System will be in place as planned for the end of January, its mandatory use will be delayed until June 1, 2022.

The announcement came as the Agriculture Minister outlined his approach to new veterinary medicines regulations set out in the EU Veterinary Medicinal Regulation 2019/6, which is due to come into effect on January 28, 2022.

The new rules aim to ensure increased availability of veterinary medicines across the EU, as well as addressing the key societal One Health One Welfare challenges of anti-microbial resistance and anthelmintic resistance.

Minister McConalogue said: "Whilst the regulations enter into force on January 28, in response to the concerns of a number of stakeholders on related matters, I have decided to defer implementation of one aspect – that anti-parasitic medicines can only be supplied on foot of a veterinary prescription – until June 1, 2022.

"This will enable all stakeholders to make the necessary business and infrastructural adjustments that will ensure compliance with the regulations. The regulations will apply in full, from June 1, 2022.”

The regulations come into effect on January 28, with the new requirements regarding the prescribing of antimicrobials, including antibiotics, and medicated feed, set to come into effect on that date.

However, concessions include:

The requirement to only supply anti-parasitic medicines on foot of a veterinary prescription is deferred until June 1, 2022. Prescriptions will not be required for these products prior to this.

The national mandatory requirement to use the National Veterinary Prescription System is also to be deferred until June 1, 2022, with veterinarians able to continue issuing paper-based prescriptions until then.

The new National Veterinary Prescription System will be available for voluntary use by vets from the end of January onwards to ensure that prescribers and dispensers are familiar with the system when its use becomes compulsory.

It has also been confirmed prescriptions issued by vets for anti-parasitic medicines after June 1 will be valid for up to 12 months. Anti-parasitic medicines can then be purchased by the farmer from their preferred supplier.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am in the process of finalising a proposal to introduce a large-scale Targeted Advisory Service on Animal Health (TASAH) programme specifically focussed on parasite control on farms in 2022.

"The development of a structured parasite control plan is critical to addressing the increasing challenge of anti-parasite resistance. This measure will allow farmers to engage a specifically trained vet to provide advice on parasite control measures in their herd, at no cost to the farmer.”

Vets must have a 'relationship' with the farmer before they can prescribe drugs, in line with the Veterinary Council of Ireland's Code of Professional Conduct. A department spokesperson explained farmers can have a relationship with more than one vet.

The Minister also confirmed that he is examining the issue of interchangeable anti-parasitics and how best to serve the industry. He said more information on this will be made available in the coming weeks.

Minister McConalogue said: “I recognise that the new veterinary medicines regulation mark a significant step-change for farmers, vets, pharmacists and licensed merchants – all of whom have, and will, play a key role in upkeeping the health of our livestock.

"I have consulted widely and listened to a range of voices on the topic and I believe the steps I have outlined will ensure that we address the challenge of anti-microbial and anti-parasitic resistance, support the health and welfare of our livestock, thus improving productivity, that farmers continue to have access to a range of sales’ points thus helping competition and that licensed merchants will continue to be a trusted source for animal health products.”