Claims new veterinary meds rules will be deferred until June

The implementation of new rules for the prescription of veterinary medicines is to be postponed until June, at least three agricultural industry groups have now claimed.

Despite multiple attempts to contact the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, the Department has yet to respond or comment.

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society, an umbrella body for co-operative businesses, claimed the commitment to postpone the new prescribing rules by five months was made during a meeting of the Anti-Parasitic Resistance Stakeholder Group, which includes the Department of Agriculture on Wednesday afternoon (November 24).

The group stated the new veterinary prescription rules will be postponed until June 1, 2022, when the new national online e-prescription system becomes fully operational.

The rules mean that all veterinary medicines, including dosing products and medicated feeds, should have a prescription and must be purchased from a trained individual in co-ops, veterinary pharmacies and veterinary practices.

Last week, the Irish Examiner explained the rules would see prescriptions for antibiotics last for just five days, while prescriptions for dosing treatments would remain valid for longer.

However, a second group, the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) claimed that prescriptions for medicated feed and anti-parasitic treatments would now last for a year.

A spokesperson for ICOS said: "ICOS had communicated alarm to DAFM regarding the full development and industry integration of the new National Veterinary Prescribing System/database (NVPS) and the fact that the veterinary profession would not be compelled to issue electronic prescriptions on this system on the original proposed date of implementation of January 28, 2022."

“This is a reasonable accommodation around our concerns,” said ICOS livestock and environmental services executive Ray Doyle said.

“Any transition arrangement where a dual paper and electronic system is in operation would place a significant and unacceptable cost on co-operatives where personnel would require training in two systems.

"Additionally, co-operatives would not be able to offer farmers alternatives or generic products if paper-based prescriptions were to remain widespread. The absence of an electronic prescription system would have left co-op branches at a competitive disadvantage compared to private veterinary practitioners who may prescribe products unique to their practices,” Mr Doyle said.

The groups also claim the new rules mean the product name would need to be specified on the prescriptions. However, the Department is expected to consider allowing generic formulations in addition to alternative brands to be offered to farmers after a prescription is issued.

“[The new rules] require the widest availability of veterinary medicinal products to farmers to ensure fair market competition and to ensure timely administration of these products to animals requiring treatment. All we are seeking is a level playing pitch in relation to the intended purpose and implementation of the new regulation,” said Mr Doyle.

ICSA Animal Health & Welfare chair Hugh Farrell said: “We have received important clarification that licensed merchants and registered pharmacies, as well as vets, may continue to sell anti-parasitic treatments such as wormers.

"ICSA has also got clarification that the vet shall prescribe on the basis of the active ingredient which ensures that all generic products will continue to be available.

“In practice, the vet will issue the prescription and the farmer may choose to buy from the vet or bring the prescription elsewhere. While we continue to believe that this is a sledgehammer measure being used to crack a nut, the combined efforts of farmers and licensed merchants and other suppliers has ensured that we have not ended up with a totally unworkable and restrictive regime.

“Nonetheless, there is now a major onus on the Department to ensure that farmers are made fully aware of the new regime in good time. I am also concerned that the regime must be monitored in terms of its impact on competition and pricing."

Farrell said the organisation was also concerned that the electronic app system needs to be trialled and that any potential problems are ironed out before this kicks in.

IFA Animal Health chairman Pat Farrell welcomed the decision to defer the new rules and added a system must be put in place to reward farmers for implementing best practice in the use of anti-parasitic products.

"[It must also] ensure the active and ongoing involvement of licensed merchants, co-op stores and veterinary pharmacies, all of whom will be edged out of the market without changes to the intended approach," he said.