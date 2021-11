Mart Reports: Hard times for buyers as demand remains strong

Macroom on Saturday had some nice cattle on offer and some nice prices to boot.

In Macroom mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €210 to €890 with the kilo. Friesian bullocks were making from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom made from €1.95 to €2.25 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg. Heifers in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.35/kg.

Weanling bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €2.45/kg. Weanling heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Hr steer 625kg 1300 2 AA steers 530kg 1100 1 Lm steer 470kg 1120 1 Ch steer 400kg 1040 6 Fr steers 590kg 1070 1 Fr cow 530kg 870 1 AA cow 796kg 1660

900 stock went under the hammer this week at Kilmallock mart. The trade continues to be very strong, according to the mart. It’s the same story across the country. It’s hard times for the buyer.

On Monday bullocks sold for up to €1,300 a head or €2.58 per kg.

Dry cows hit €1,120 a head or €1.84 per kg. Heifers sold for up to €1,090 a head or €2.17 per kg.

Heavy bulls made up to €1,640 a head.

In the calf ring runners made up to €610 a head.

On Tuesday weanling bulls made up to €970 a head or €2.74 per kg. Weanling heifers made up to €830 a head or €2.56 per kg.

On this coming Friday November 26th, a special sale of dairy stock will be held at Kilmallock beginning at 11.30am. Up to 100 winter and spring calvers will be on offer.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Ch steer 380kg 980 6 Lim steers 377kg 890 2 Hr steers 360kg 790 1 AA steer 540kg 1230 5 Hr steers 524kg 1090 3 Lim steers 470kg 1090 1 BB steer 510kg 1080

Bandon mart on Monday had 173 calves on offer with Friesian bulls making from €50 to €140 a head.

Dry cows in Bandon sold from €40 to €365 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks sold from €342 to €500 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €444 to €810 with the kilo.

Continental bullocks sold from €410 to €617 with their weight. Heifers made from €385 to €525 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 518kg 860 5 Fr steers 479kg 850 1 Hr steer 565kg 1200 9 AA steers 444kg 888 1 AA heifer 395kg 780 2 Hr heifers 485kg 1110 1 Fr cow 600kg 750

Kanturk mart will be hosting its annual Fat Stock Show and Sale on Tuesday next, November 30th.

The general cattle sale will start a little earlier on the day (to make way for the champion cattle) beginning at 10am.

And the mart sale itself will most likely end a little later, as quality cattle change hands and old friends catch up after yet another eventful year on the land.

But back to this week. After Tuesday’s sale of cattle, Kanturk mart manager Seamus gave us this report.

“We had a big number of dry cows with plenty of demand.

“Prices holding the same as last week with plenty of competition between online and ringside customers.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Lm steers 487kg 1190 4 AA steers 422kg 900 9 Hr steers 453kg 960 2 Lm heifers 367kg 900 3 Hr heifers 516kg 1150 1 Fr cow 630kg 1270 1 AA cow 570kg 1180

In Skibbereen on Friday dry cows sold from €150 under to €1070 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €255 to €800 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €155 to €510 with the kilo. Weanling heifers sold from €270 to €560 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €250 to €595 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €320 to €645 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 545kg 1140 2 Hr steers 485kg 1000 1 Ch steer 535kg 1180 1 Lm steer 440kg 1000 1 Ch heifer 600kg 1400 1 Hr heifer 480kg 980 1 Ba cow 930kg 2000

Next to Ann Keane and a report on the sale of bullocks at Ennis mart on Friday.

“Good numbers again on Friday with just over 500 bullocks available.

“Trade was strong again with quite a number going North again and forward type cattle in excellent demand.

“Quite a number of Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks amongst the Continentals stock.”

And looking back to Thursday’s sale of heifers, dry cows and aged bulls at the same mart, Ann added,

“Fine size sale on Thursday with 270 cull cows, 170 heifers and half a dozen aged bulls on offer.

“More of a mix of dairy and suckler culls, with a very strong trade for good cows and many of these exceeded €2/kg.

“Dairy culls making from 75c/kg to €1.50/kg depending on condition. Heifers met a very good trade both stores and forward stock. Aged bulls averaged €1.71/kg.”

Ennis Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 910kg 2330 3 Lm steers 495kg 1390 1 Ch steer 545kg 1510 9 AA steers 563kg 1190 1 Hr steer 610kg 1350 2 Fr steers 547kg 920 2 AA steers 640kg 1390

Kilkenny mart on Thursday had 670 cattle on offer with mart manager, George Candler, reporting a smaller sale of cattle with good selling conditions.

“We had a good selling trade all round. Heifers met a sharper trade compared to last week with a 99% clearance.

“Bullocks also selling well with a 96% clearance.

“The cull cows on offer lacked the quality of other weeks with many animals just out of the parlour being offered for sale.”

In Kilkenny on Thursday bullocks sold from €1.65 to €3.05 per kilo. Friesian and Jersey cull cows in Kilkenny sold from €0.70 to €1.75 per kilo. Continental cull cows made from €1.40 to €2.25 per kilo. Heifers In Kilkenny sold from €1.80/kg to €2.65/kg.