72-acre North Cork farm offers tempting value at €7,300 an acre

Located just 7km to the southeast of Banteer in North Cork, a 72-acre farm has just gone on the market with Mallow-based O’Connell Auctioneers.

The holding is in the townland of Glen North.

According to the selling agent John O’Connell, this is an attractive holding that contains a number of strong features that will attract a variety of potentially interested clients.

“There are 72 acres there, a three-bedroom bungalow and a slatted shed,” said Mr O’Connell.

“All the services are available and price-wise, we’re expecting something well in excess of €525,000.”

The yard at Glen North, Banteer.

At such a price (€7,300/acre) and considering what is on offer in the overall package, it should prove a very tempting farm.

The holding is an executor sale and it is going to be sold as one unit.

With two public roads running through the lands, there is potential for any future owners to split the property if they so wish, according to their needs.

The substantial amount of road frontage and its proximity to the R579 (immediately to the south of the farm) makes it a very convenient holding for use as an outside farm, for example.

Millstreet and Mallow are both around 18km from the farm, while the busy market town of Kanturk is 12km away and Cork City lies 40km to the southeast.

“There will be a lot of local interest,” added O’Connell. “The existence of the slatted shed is a big plus. You won’t get anything like that built for less than €100,000.”

The outbuildings include the three-column slatted shed and a three-column open shed with a central feed passage.

The property also benefits from entitlements that are currently worth just under €11,000 per annum.

“It’s a farm that has been farmed very well,” he emphasises.

“One that has been limed and manured and kept well over the years... there have been a lot of good cattle produced from it.”

The local farming scene favours grazing lands; being dominated by a mixture of dairy farming and beef cattle.

It’s also an area well known for having a good volume of progressive farming, being close to the cradle of the Irish cooperative movement. For this reason, one could easily see the quoted price expectation being well exceeded.

The future owner will have a number of options open to them, such as developing the dwelling and making use of the natural divisions within the property.

Perhaps even more likely, it will make a good outside holding for an expanding farmer.

Whatever happens, this is a sale that has the potential to be competitive and will be closely watched.