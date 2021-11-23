TB numbers on the rise in Munster

Bovine TB outbreaks in west Waterford and north Cork are on the increase, according to figures given to the Senate.

Senator John Cummins, who raised the issue, was informed by Minister of State Martin Heydon that the national herd incidence for the disease on November 7 stood at 4.18%. But it was 5.05% in Waterford and 8.34% in north Cork.

The senator said people present at a recent Irish Farmers Association meeting he attended felt there was a strong correlation between vacancies in the regional veterinary offices He said it is well-established that badgers play a central role in the spreading of the disease to cattle. This risk must be addressed.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine, through the regional veterinary offices, is committed to removing badgers from areas in which there is a severe Bovine TB outbreak.

And it is committed to vaccination, where the risk posed to cattle by infected badgers has been brought under control.

“Unfortunately, the success of the programme is determined by the number of staff available to carry out vaccinations and, in many cases, remove badgers from areas where there is a challenge,” he said.

Senator Cummins said the disease causes untold hardship for farmers and farm families whose herds have to be culled.

The Department operates a good TB compensation scheme, but it does not compensate for the distress and fear widespread among the communities due to the rising number of cases.

Positive impact

Senator Cummins said filling vacant posts in the Waterford and Cork north regional veterinary offices would have a dramatic positive impact on bringing the incidence of TB outbreaks under control.

“From my interactions with farmers, I know they are committed to working with the department and the regional veterinary offices.

“But they must have the confidence the staff are in place to help them in tackling what is a very serious problem,” he said.

Minister Heydon said he is acutely aware of the financial and emotional burden faced by farmers after a TB breakdown.

Working together as a sector, everything possible must done to tackle the problem.

“I come from a suckler farm in south Kildare. And I remember more than 20 years ago, when I was a schoolboy, the devastation that hit us by having a reactor. It really is devastating.

“I remember the feeling around the house. It is a blow to the whole family and the whole family farm enterprise, and I would not wish it on anybody,” he said.

Minister Heydon said he recognised the urgency of filling the vacant positions. Within the Waterford RVO, there are no veterinary vacancies but there are three technical vacancies.

In the Cork North RVO, there are no veterinary vacancies but there are also three technical vacancies and one clerical officer vacancy.

Minister Heydon said his officials are working hard to fill the vacancies as they arise. Working with stakeholders and engaging with farmers, the department is committed to driving down the levels of this disease and eradicating it.