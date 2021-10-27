Rain will significantly reduce grass utilisation on all land types

Conditions however are deteriorating with a lot of rain this week
Rain will significantly reduce grass utilisation on all land types

Two Simmental cross bullocks born February ’20 average weight 557 kilos sold for €1,140 each at a sale in Macroom Mart. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 09:36
Brian Reidy

The excellent spell of weather over the last number of weeks means that there is still a lot of grass on many farms. Growth is still significant in paddocks recently grazed as temperatures have remained high. 

Conditions however are deteriorating with a lot of rain this week. This volume of rain will significantly reduce grass utilisation on all land types. Paddocks will not be grazed out very well as a result and damage should be avoided. We must also appreciate that regardless of weather conditions as we head into November, grass is low in dry matter, low in energy and relatively high in protein. This means that it is of low feed value and this must be taken into account when deciding what animals should remain out to graze it.

Suckler Cow Management 

Many Suckler farms will still only have some of their animals housed up until now. However, housing is not far away once all of the grass has gone or weather conditions deteriorate further. Management of a suckler herd changes a lot once they are indoors. Most Sucklers seem to calve without assistance when outdoors. Once indoors however with less exercise and a typically lower plain of nutrition, cows are often slower to calve and some will require assistance. I have found this to be the case in the last few weeks as I have housed close up cows for convenience as daylight hours get shorter.

Parasite control around housing 

A well-managed dosing protocol must be put in place in suckler herds to optimise herd performance. Make sure that you are using the best product for the target parasites and that you use the correct rate for optimum effect.

From those who did dung sampling as part of the BEEP scheme, it has been reported that many herds are positive for Rumen or Liver fluke or both.

Late spring calver’s with calves 

Cows with calves at foot must be fed accordingly. Try to supply sufficient energy for milk production remembering that she is also growing her next calf. If cows are in good condition at housing their diet should aim to maintain that condition up to drying off.

Autumn Calver’s 

Cows with young calves must supply sufficient milk to grow the calf well while also requiring energy to go back in calf. Silage results should determining if these cows require supplementation or not once housed.

Breeding will start for next Autumn's calf very soon, so insuring cows are in a positive plane of nutrition is important. It is always advisable to have these cows settled indoors in advance of breeding to reduce nutritional stress.

Indoor calving preparation 

Although most cows are only dry or soon will be it is still a good time to make sure that your handling facilities are ready for the next calving season.

Once all animals are indoors, then there is less space and time to update or install facilities. Most farms now have a purpose-built calving gate that restrains the cow at calving if necessary. These gates are also ideal for getting a calf started suckling safely. Is your calving jack in full working order and are the ropes fit for purpose?

Ensure that your calving camera is working correctly to avoid unnecessary visits to the shed disturbing cows and particularly heifers in the process of calving. Sucklers can get stressed around calving if disturbed as they are not as used to human contact.

Is it possible to clean out and disinfect calving boxes between calving’s? If not, can you explore the option of making this a possibility? Hygiene around calving is so important for calf health.

Calf Creep for Autumn calves 

When cows and calves are housed it is important that the pens are not overcrowded. Most Suckler cows are housed on Slats or Cubicles and with either it is best practice from an animal performance point of view that calves have access to a separate creep area. A calf creep area doesn’t need to be too elaborate but should provide the basics of a warm, dry, clean bed with access to feed and clean water. Ventilation in these areas is also very important. Any draughts can contribute to respiratory issues such as pneumonia. A goo deep bed of straw and no draughts at calf level will reduce issues significantly.

More in this section

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson over video conferencing as they s Irish sheep farmers concerned over New Zealand trade deal with the UK
Silo monitoring app wins top award at National Dairy show Silo monitoring app wins top award at National Dairy show
Three combines pour grain into one truck hopper at harvest The world is gobbling up European wheat like never before
USDA Boosts Effort To Support Virus-Hit Meat

US dairy cows too expensive to feed, causing herd to plummet

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices