Sheep Trade: Processors remain very anxious to get the lambs

While the overall demand for lambs at the processors continues strong some variations are emerging on the prices being offered by the processors as the trade continues to push forward.
The quoted prices from the processors for this week are 615 cents/kg at the majority of the plants with one processor improving their price to quote a base of 630 cents/kg with the usual bonus for quality, worth up to 10 cents/kg to be added to these prices where applicable.
Supplies are tight and while the processors complain that markets have eased, their suppliers are not accepting the message, because the processors remain very anxious to get the lambs and trade for the factory type lambs at the live sales at the marts continues strong.
The suppliers to the processors are reporting that up to 640 cents/kg is being freely paid for the lambs and some suppliers are reporting that they have secured deals at up to 650 cents/kg over recent days.
It does appear however that the processors are trying to stall further advances on the prices and the intake will be a big factor in determining the trend on price over the coming weeks.
In the live trade, the demand and prices at Kilkenny Mart on Monday was described as 'phenomenal' with butchers paying within the shadow of €100 over the tops.
There was a leading price of €150 for a pen of ten weighing 54kgs. A pen of ten weighing 53 kgs sold for €149, a pen of 12 weighing 52 kgs made €146 and a pen of eight weighing 51 kgs sold for €142.
The factory type lambs were also in strong demand with the prices hitting €115.