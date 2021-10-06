Pilot soil sampling and analysis programme opens for applications

The pilot Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme will not provide participating farmers with a monetary payment, but farmers will receive comprehensive soil analysis reports.

Any farmer with a 2021 BPS application may apply to participate, through the Agfood system.

Participation is voluntary, and is open to all regions and farming enterprises.

Applications will be accepted on a first come first served basis, however a regional spread of applicants will be selected.

There is a limit on the number of samples that can be taken per participating farm of 16 samples, the equivalent of 64 ha. This limit is in place to ensure maximum uptake in terms of geographic region and farming system across the country.

Successful applicants will be contacted to arrange a sampling time, sampling will commence this month.

Up to 16 samples can be taken per participating farm, the equivalent of 64 hectares. This limit is in place to ensure maximum uptake in terms of geographic region and farming system across the country.

Results will be returned to the Department, the farmer (and ICBF, if this option was selected). Included will be information on nutrients, soil carbon, and presence of E coli. Advisors will be up-skilled to assist farmers in translating the results of the programme into meaningful guidance for farmers, for maximum benefit from the programme.

The €10 million programme will provide the basis for the next generation of soil-specific nutrient management advice for targeted fertiliser and organic manure applications.

Having baseline data on the physical, chemical, and biological status of soils at farm level is seen as critical for both farmers and policymakers.

Data on macronutrients and micronutrients is needed for agronomic advice and water quality risk assessment.

Read More Hundreds of healthy pigs slaughtered amid UK shortage of abattoir workers

Carbon stock

The programme will identify the stock of carbon at a farm level, which must be protected and enhanced as part of climate plans.

The soil pathogen assessment is a biosecurity measure, and provides farmers with information needed for strategies to minimise anti-microbial resistance.

The data will assist with management practices and advice to support the Common Agriculture Policy (CAP), Climate Action Plan, Farm-to-Fork, Water Framework, Nitrates Directives, the Biodiversity Strategy, and other EU policy areas.

The Programme will be delivered by a consortium that includes NRM, the UK’s leading agricultural laboratory; IAS Laboratories based in Co Carlow; and Farmeye based in Co Roscommon, specialising in sustainable soil-management systems.

At the Soil Sampling and Analysis Programme launch, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “Having knowledge about soils on our farms and using the knowledge to drive soil health will improve both the economic and environmental sustainability of farms.

“As well as the soil fertility and soil pathogen assessment, the programme will measure baseline soil carbon levels which will guide future actions to support carbon farming.” Minister Pippa Hackett, with responsibility for land use and biodiversity, said: “Soil in Ireland is currently a net emitter of carbon, we need to reverse that, and this programme will help us to do that.” Minister Martin Heydon who has responsibility for research and development said: “This investment builds on our recent investment of €2 million in a national soil carbon observatory, a significant research project to better understand carbon in our soils.”