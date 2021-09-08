Farming events return with Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day

Registration has opened for farmers to attend the Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Event, which will take place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 14th, 15th and 16th September 2021. The Open Day will be repeated over the three days, so farmers can select which day they wish to attend.

Attendees will be able to visit Moorepark while complying with government Covid-19 guidelines on one of the three days. Attendees will be limited to those that are vaccinated/immune to Covid-19 or accompanied minors. To attend the Open Day, attendees will be required to register at www.teagasc.ie/moorepark21.

Teagasc would like to acknowledge the sponsorship of FBD Insurance, Ornua and Allied Irish Bank.

Current Irish dairy industry situation

The Irish dairy industry has been transformed since the abolition of milk quotas in 2015. Exports of Irish dairy products and ingredients have increased from an average of €1.8 billion for the years from 2007-2009 to over €5.2 billion in 2020. World milk supply is forecast to expand by just 1% in 2021, which is less than previous forecasts and long term historical growth rates. China continues to drive current global trade for dairy products. Higher feed prices are keeping dairy farmers’ margins under pressure in high input systems. Dairy commodity prices are trading at elevated values compared with last year.

Increase in milk production

Milk production in Ireland has increased from an average of 4.93 billion litres (average of 2007-2009) to 8.29 billion litres in 2020. This is equivalent to a 68% increase in milk production or an 87% increase in milk fat and protein production, exceeding the 50% increase forecasted in the Food Harvest 2020 strategy document.

In 2020, dairy cow numbers had increased by 454,267 (43%) compared with the average of 2007 to 2009 (1,057,583). Over this period, milk production per cow has increased by 15%, increasing from 4,666 litres/cow (average of 2007-2009) to 5,485 litres in 2020; the combined yield of milk fat and protein per cow has increased by 27%, increasing from 334 kg to 425 kg/cow. Therefore, over this period 50.5% of the increase in milk fat and protein production came from an increase in cow numbers with the remaining 49.5% coming from increased milk solids production per cow.

Increased dairy farm competitiveness and productivity

Since the abolition of milk quotas the competitiveness of Irish dairy farmers has increased compared with those of our main EU competitors, which includes Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, The Netherlands and UK. Comparing the period 2015 to 2017 (post quota abolition) with the period 2012 to 2014 (pre-quota abolition), farm net income in Ireland has increased by 18% (from €61,808 to €73,092), while average farm net income in the EU has reduced by 14% (from €63,594 to €54,459). Post-quota abolition, Irish dairy farmers had the lowest total costs (€3.78) and total cash costs per kg of milk solids (€2.39). In contrast, dairy farmers in Italy and Denmark had the highest total cost (€5.13) and total cash cost (€3.79) in the period. Consequently, in this analysis, Ireland is ranked first as the most competitive country post-quota abolition for both total costs and total cash costs per kg of milk solids.

The Total Factor Productivity (TFP) is a measure of productive efficiency of an industry. TFP takes into account all of the land, labour and intermediate resources utilised in the dairy farm production and compares these with the total output of milk and livestock. If the total quantum of output produced is growing at a faster rate than the total quantum of input used, this is called an improvement in TFP. The TFP of specialist Irish dairy farmers increased by 24% over the period 2010 to 2018. Over this period, total inputs increased by 14%, while total outputs increased by 39%.

Adoption of key technologies

During the eleven-year period from 2010 to 2020, mean calving interval on Irish dairy herds reduced from 401 days to 387 days, six-week calving rate increased from 52% to 65%, and mean calving date has advanced from 9 March to 27 February. The proportion of cows calving in the months of January to April has increased from 79% in 2010 to 84% in 2020. A compact calving pattern is essential to maximise profitability on a grass-based system. It allows the herd feed requirements to match the grass growth curve. Average grass utilisation on Irish dairy farms has increased from 6.7 tonnes DM/ha in 2010 to 8.0 tonnes DM/ha in 2019; this was associated with an increase in the whole farm stocking rate from 1.80 LU/ha to 2.03 LU/ha. The annual rate of gain in EBI (for cows calving) has averaged €11.37 over the past 10 years with no sign of deceleration.

Key environmental challenges facing the Irish Dairy Industry

The Irish dairy industry has been the fastest-growing dairy sector in the EU during the last 10 years, which has contributed greatly to improved economic prosperity in rural Ireland. At the same time, however, the industry is also a major focal point for discontent among both national and international industry commentators who perceive that this expansion is being achieved at the cost of accelerated climate change via growing agricultural emissions, reduced water and air quality (ammonia emissions) and reduction in biodiversity. In the future, Irish dairy farmers must operate farming systems that are financially profitable while at the same time environmentally sustainable and socially acceptable.

Climate change

As part of the new Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Bill, Ireland has set a target for a reduction of 51% in GHG emissions by 2030 and being climate neutral by 2050. Sectoral emission reduction targets have not yet been defined, but it’s assumed that agriculture will have to deliver greater than the 10-15% reduction that was proposed in the previous Climate Action Plan in 2019. Agriculture in Ireland accounted for 35.3% of GHG emissions in 2019, which is high compared with the EU27 average of 10.1%. This is due to Ireland’s relatively low population density, little heavy industry and a high share of agriculture in its economic activity. Livestock account for approximately 90% of total agricultural GHG emissions, with methane from enteric fermentation accounting for over 57.9% of these GHG emissions in 2018. Presently, Agriculture is estimated to contribute 21 Mt of carbon dioxide equivalents per year. The Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve indicates that a linear uptake of mitigation measures between 2021 and 2030 would result in a mean abatement potential 1.85 Mt of carbon dioxide equivalents per year or 3.06 Mt by 2030.

The current emissions intensity of Irish milk production is slightly less than 1.0 kg CO 2 eq per kg of Fat and Protein Corrected Milk. This is one of the lowest in the world. Continued improvements in grazing management and EBI of the national herd, use of low emission slurry spreading, use of protected urea plus greater reliance on clover to supply biological fixed N instead of chemical N will continue to improve the emissions intensity of Irish milk production.

The current standard for determining how GHG warms the planet, which is GWP100, does not reflect the differing characteristics of biogenic methane compared with other GHG’s such as CO and NO. Based on new scientific information, biogenic methane is a potent GHG but it has a relatively short life cycle of 12 years, and therefore it is possible that the amounts that are being emitted can be equal to the amount being destroyed. Therefore, the most appropriate metrics will be important to develop strategies to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

Water quality

Water quality is regulated in Ireland by the EU Water Framework Directive, which requires at least ‘good’ water quality in all water bodies (rivers, lakes, groundwater and transitional coastal waters) by 2027. Irish water quality statistics are better than most EU countries; 53% of Irish waters are at good or high status compared with 44% in the EU; and 92% of groundwater is classified as good compared with 80% in the EU. The EU Nitrate Directive has been implemented in Ireland since 2007, and regulates agricultural practices such as stocking rate, fertiliser use, manure storage requirements, and timing of manure and fertiliser application. The current Nitrate Action Programme (4 th ) and associated Nitrate Derogation will expire at the end of this year.

In December 2019, the EU announced the European Green Deal agenda. This was followed by the Farm to Fork Strategy in 2020, which set a requirement to reduce nutrient losses by 50% and fertiliser inputs by 20% by 2030. Subsequently, the DAFM published “Ag Climatise – A Roadmap towards Climate Neutrality”. This set a target to reduce chemical nitrogen from a peak of 408,000 tonnes in 2018, to 350,000 tonnes in 2025 and 325,000 tonnes in 2030, representing a 14% and 20% reduction, respectively. The latest EPA Water Quality report in 2020 indicated some improvements in biological quality of rivers; 57% of rivers and 46% of lakes were in either good or high quality status. However, nutrient levels in rivers, groundwater, and estuaries in the south, southeast and east of Ireland are too high and these must be reduced. The EPA has carried out an analysis of the annual nitrogen load reduction required for each catchment to achieve a standard of 2.6 mg/l N in the downstream estuary (EPA, WFD, River Basin Management Plan, and June 2021).

The Teagasc report on ‘The Impact of Nitrogen Management Strategies within Grass Based Dairy Systems’ highlights the importance of adhering to current regulations with regards to observance of the closed period and not exceeding maximum levels of chemical N application to minimise losses to the environment. It also highlights the benefit of precision N application strategies, taking cognizance of meteorological conditions, especially in early spring and periods of poor grass growth during the main grazing season.

Ammonia

The National Emission Ceilings Directive (NECD) regulates ammonia emissions in the EU and Ireland. Ammonia emissions in Ireland are predominately from agriculture (~99%), and have been exceeding the NECD ceilings of 116 kilotonnes since 2017. Ireland has been set a ceiling of 114.73 kilotonnes over the period 2020-2029, and reducing to 111.85 kilotonnes by 2030. The adoption of mitigation measures outlined in the Teagasc Ammonia Marginal Abatement Cost Curve should meet these targets.

Biodiversity

The EU biodiversity strategy aims to have at least 10% of agriculture area under high-diversity landscape features. A recent survey of intensively managed farms found that the median wildlife habitat area was 5% in tillage farms, 6% in intensive beef farms and 6.6% for intensive dairy farms. The target is that by 2027, 10% of farmland in dairy farms will be under high-diversity landscape features.

Conclusion

Challenges in the future relate to greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, ammonia emissions, and biodiversity. The Irish pasture-based system confers environmental advantages in terms of manure recycling, soil organic matter carbon content, feed self-sufficiency, GHG emissions per kg of product and landscape diversity. There are demanding domestic and international policy and environmental targets, however, which will require the system of farming to adapt. These changes should build on Ireland’s ‘green’ reputation, gain market share in expanding high value international markets and improve the living standards of practicing dairy farmers.