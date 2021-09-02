Solving the puzzle: Integrating renewable energy technologies on the farm

Over the next few years the demand for electricity will increase and agriculture is going to play a key role in the transition.
There will also be external opportunities for farmers in that they can deploy large-scale renewable electricity through wind farms and solar PV farms.
From a heating perspective biomass boilers can be installed - these are most relevant to the pig, poultry and horticulture sectors.
And, there are supports available to farmers that deploy this technology on their farms. In fact, there is a demand for biomass boilers in hospitals and hotels as well.
“Biomass is cheaper than oil - oil and gas prices are going to increase as we go forward,” added Mr Caslin.
“So now is the time for farmers to look at where they are at and where they see energy prices for their business in the future.
“It’s about reducing energy costs and reducing the carbon footprint as well.
“I believe there are going to be carbon challenges within agriculture but if there are mechanisms in place to allow for the trading of carbon at farm level, that will help farmers with the process of reducing the carbon footprint on their individual farms.
“Now is a good time to reflect on energy usage on farmers and explore the options that are there to make savings where possible.
“It will also allow farmers to offset current fossil fuels technologies with renewable technologies.”
Meanwhile, the electricity Ireland consumes is produced by peat, coal, oil and gas; there is a certain amount from wind and that will increase which is positive but there is going to be a massive demand for renewable electricity in the future.
“There is an expectation that by 2030 there will be close to one million electric vehicles operating in Ireland — that is going to lead to an increase in energy consumption across the country,” said Mr Caslin.
“There will also be a greater emphasis on heating homes with renewable technologies.
“There is a focus at the moment on heat pumps which require a lot of electricity to run the compressors.
“There is a support scheme for renewable heat which the Government introduced in 2019 the Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH).
“We have missed our targets on renewable heat for 2020 and so we now have to focus on the 2030 targets.
“So how are we going to ramp up on the energy transition that is going to be required by Ireland to meet its decarbonisation targets?
“This scheme is part of that transition and encourages the deployment of biomass boilers for non-domestic installations.”
And farmers could not only be hosting these technologies on their farms, but they could also supply the fuel.
Forestry farmers, for example, could potentially supply pulpwood into these boilers.
Straw can also be supplied and we could also look at purpose-grown energy crops like willow or short rotation forestry which will afford farmers the opportunity to supply heat for biomass boilers.
“There is a lack of clarity at the moment in relation to the types of technologies that are suited to individual farms,” Mr Caslin added.
“There are options out there and it can be confusing.
“We run the Energy in Agriculture event at Gurteen College every year and that is a collaborative event between Teagasc, Tipperary County Council, Tipperary Energy Agency, Gurteen College, and IFA that aims to showcase the technologies that are available to farmers and help them to make the best decisions for their farm.
“There are also farmers there who have deployed various technologies on their own farms and that helps to inspire and instill confidence in farmers who attend the event.”