Limited room for growth for EU dairy companies

An “even more challenged” decade is predicted for dairy co-operatives in the EU and New Zealand, due to their matured domestic markets and, most significantly, to limited growth in milk volumes, in response to sustainability constraints.

EU milk production is forecast by Rabobank analysts to grow by just 0.6% annually during the decade, compared to 1.2% from 2016 to 2020.

Experts at the international bank, which is focused on the food and agri sector, say the EU-27 market will have only 2.3m extra consumers in 2030, leaving European dairy companies facing limited growth in their domestic consumer markets.

Social and environmental pressures will limit herd-size growth in Europe (and New Zealand), resulting in most production gains having to come from greater production per cow.

Meanwhile, the largest dairy operations in North America, China, and Russia will exceed 250,000 head, with greater vertical integration in processing.

Challenged to deliver organic turnover growth, EU dairy companies are likely to focus on strategies such as bolt-on dairy alternatives, rationalisation of plant capacity, and global marketing alliances, said Rabobank analysts in a commentary accompanying their annual compilation of the Global Dairy Top 20 companies list.

Despite challenging EU prospects up to 2030, the EU is well represented on the list, with the privately held, French-based Lactalis becoming the world’s new No 1 dairy company.

Europe has the top two, with Lactalis unseating long-time industry titan Nestlé of Switzerland as the world’s largest dairy company. Europe and France are represented at No 4 by Danone.

Staying at No 7 this year is an EU co-op, FrieslandCampina based in the Netherlands, keeping company with another EU co-op, Arla Foods based in Denmark and Sweden, promoted from ninth to eighth place this year.

Over the next decade and beyond, changing demographics will drive dairy opportunities, according to Rabobank. An additional 750m people will share the planet. Over 35% of the population growth will occur in Africa, followed by India with 16%, Pakistan with 5.6%, Indonesia with 3.4%, China with 3.3%, and the US with 2.5%.

Africa remains a net and growing dairy importer, largely importing from international players in the Global Dairy Top 20, but pockets of flourishing regional domestic production growth, such as in East Africa, based on the availability of natural resources and social, economic, and political stability.

India and Pakistan will continue their quests to be self-sufficient, according to Rabobank, bringing opportunity for the global farm inputs sector to provide modern methods to decrease waste and to reduce the region’s high on-farm dairy carbon footprint.

Growing market

Indonesia remains a growing market for global dairy exporters, but China will remain the world’s largest dairy importer, barring geopolitical fallout.

Instead of the infant nutrition market of the past two decades, China’s dairy sector will find growth in people aged over 50, as China’s population grows by about 25m in the decade, but with those aged under four years decreasing by nearly 13m. Those aged over 50 are projected to increase by 100m.

The US population is forecast to grow by 18.6m people, to reach nearly 350m. It will be an ageing and affluent market that attracts innovation and competition.

Rabobank predicts that dairy’s nutrient density will keep it a dietary staple, but warns the sector must be part of a global carbon-reduction solution that resonates with climate-sensitive consumers, and prevents food manufacturers and foodservice operations from taking natural dairy out of their products and off their menus.

The combined turnover of the Global Dairy Top 20 fell in 2020 by just 0.1% in US dollars, or 1.9% in euros, despite an unprecedented year of significant challenges for dairy companies faced, including retail and foodservice disruptions, volatile raw material costs, government intervention, and changing consumer purchasing behaviour (e-commerce, take-away, and panic buying).

Overall, the dairy sector fared better than many feared, demonstrating its resilience.

Homebound consumers ate more breakfast cereal with milk, and the masses returned to the kitchen, preparing meals and baking, resulting in record sales for some cream, butter, and cheese companies.

However, the pandemic heightened consumers’ awareness of environmental challenges. Rabobank analysts said a 2020 Boston Consulting Group survey of more than 3,000 people across eight countries revealed 70% saying they are more aware than they were before Covid-19 that human activity threatens the climate and that degradation of the environment, in turn, threatens humans.

Dairy companies have responded with sustainability commitments for 2030 and carbon-neutrality commitments for 2050.

In the US, sustainability-marketed milk sales grew more than 20% from 2013 to 2018, compared to negative growth for the category as a whole.

Sustainability-marketed natural cheese and yogurt sales grew over 30% and 20%, respectively, compared to near 10% growth for those categories over the five-year period.

Leading dairy companies will have to partner with farmers to market a more sustainable product and to reduce emissions within their own supply chains, said Rabobank analysts.