Looking ahead to a Winter finishing plan

When finishing cattle over the winter, you must always aim to keep production costs under control to optimise profits. How this is achieved is multifactorial.

Many questions need to be asked each year.

How much are the animals standing me before I begin feeding them? Is finishing them or selling the more profitable option?

What is my target market?

What are my cattle capable of gaining each day?

What is my available forage quality like?

What concentrates are available to me and at what cost?

Are sheds suitable for my feeding strategy and performance targets?

Obviously, production efficiency is relevant every year and this year in particular, two factors stand out as the price of concentrates are high but on the flip side there is a plentiful supply of silage in most yards. With this in mind getting the balance right for optimum performance may not always be achieved, as many may feed too much forage and not enough concentrates to get the desired finish. Even with plenty of silage around it may be a much better option to feed higher levels of concentrates to finish cattle faster.

Finishing Performance/Goals

You need to establish current live weight. Do they still need to be grown on further?

What market are you targeting for your stock?

What carcass weight is required? Are there weight restrictions?

Breed & sex will determine their potential weight gain. Don’t expect bull performance from bullocks.

What housing type will they be accommodated in. Slats with and without mats, straw bedding, peat bedding or cubicles.

When do you want or need to slaughter them? Are there age restrictions?

Aim for a fast finish rather than a long drawn-out finish. Cattle go stale if they are on feeding for too long. Once cattle on a finishing diet drop off in intake, they have hit a wall performance-wise and should be slaughtered to avoid additional costs with little or no performance.

Forage quality is a big driver of profitability

Your silage quality will determine your feeding and management strategy for all stock this winter. I have been busy testing my clients silages as we begin to plan for Autumn and Winter feeding and it really is a great tool to provide on the spot advice.

Some have already discovered that the silage they have is not as good as they expected as a lot of grass was too mature when harvested this year.

This is particularly true of first cuts which are low in DMD and Protein. Many 2nd and 3rd cut silages are testing better than those late 1st cuts.

Your animal’s ability to consume silage in large volumes will be the first factor to consider. Does your silage have good intake characteristics? If they have good intakes of quality silage then the cost per kg of gain will be reduced.

What other forages are available to you?

Maize Silage looks excellent this year and the prospects for high yields with high starch are very good.

If you are growing Maize, make sure it is fit to cut before you let the harvester into the field. If you are buying it make sure you are getting value for your money- i.e. it must be ripe so that its feed value is at its optimum level.

Fodder and Sugar Beet yields also look very promising. If you are buying or have grown your own beet then work out your tonnage available and spread it out over the entire feeding season. Don’t run out before slaughter.

Moist feeds such as Brewers and Distillers seem to be available at present and are excellent feeds to promote intakes and they also provide a source of protein for finishing stock.

Concentrate Feeding

When purchasing concentrates for finishing stock, it is important that it has high energy. Ask your feed supplier to give you a list of ingredients and get the UFL or ME value of the mix before purchasing. The higher the energy the quicker the finish.

Look for mixes high in cereals as starch will improve finish and fat cover. Rations really should be bought based on their energy content and ingredient quality rather than their protein percentage.

Maize meal, while brilliant for achieving fat cover may be priced out of most rations this winter. Native barley, wheat and oats should be included in higher volumes to replace this Maize.

Providing Fibre

Fibre is an essential element in all ruminant diets. If you intend to feed meal Ad-lib it is crucial that clean, dry and palatable straw is provided at all times. Straw quality is excellent this year and will provide very good feeding.

Minerals supplementation to optimise weight gain

Basic mineral elements such as Calcium, Phosphorous and Sodium are important for basic functions such as saliva production for rumen buffering. Minerals and Vitamins help to manufacture vital enzymes which aid proper feed digestion and influence animal performance and feed efficiency. It is never a good idea to feed finishing animals without providing a good quality mineral supplement as it will depress intakes and weight gain.

Avoiding digestive upsets when building up feed levels

Introduce concentrates gradually to finishers in order to prevent digestive upsets, such as acidosis. Maintaining a healthy rumen pH is critical if you want to achieve good animal health and performance.