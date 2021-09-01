Marts Report: At a mart, no two buyers are ever the same

Isn't it wonderful that no two farmers are the same?

We might dress alike, we might even drive similar jeeps.

We might eat the same foods, we may even talk the same language. But when it comes to the mart, when it comes to the purchasing of cattle, there can be the world of difference between yourself and the man standing next to you.

To begin with, farmers will always differ over price, over the value of an animal.

In a bidding war, there is ever only one winner.

And with regards to the cattle, what one man might fancy at the mart might make another run a mile.

Some will always go for quality when buying, the temperament of the animal may not be of huge concern, and indeed sometimes even the price won't matter.

A Limousin cow weighing 715kg sold for €1,820 at Kanturk Mart this week.

If the desire is strong enough to purchase, even Rockefeller himself won't get in your way.

For others, it's always the hungry animal that catches the eye. The bullock with the big eyes and the empty belly, the fellow who would put on weight by looking at grass out the window never mind feasting on the stuff.

I must admit I'm a sucker for these guys myself, (my father was too) especially if they are placid (which they usually are). Hunger can be a great lever when it comes to temperament.

Then there are more buyers who will go for whatever comes into the ring, once the price is right. And the right price can vary drastically. One man's bargain is the next man's waste of money. One man's prized purchase can be the next man's "outrageous fortune." Simply put, we don't all sing from the same hymn sheet at the mart.

The only thing that binds us really is the place itself. It's hard to beat a day in the mart. The smell, the sound, the sight. And if you manage to snap up a bargain, or what you consider to be a bargain, all the better.

And so to the marts we go beginning with Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report following another good sale of cattle, "We had a great sale here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

"We had 570 animals up for auction. Once again there was great demand for all types of cattle, with bullocks up €50 to €100 a head on last week's prices.

"Included in today’s top prices were a lot of Limousin bullocks weighing 510kg which sold for €1300 (€2.55/kg).

"Next Tuesday, September 7th we have our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op Creameries.

"This sale will be held in Ring 1 starting at 10.30am."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 510kg 1300 1 Hr steer 625kg 1430 1 Lm heifer 586kg 1340 1 Hr heier 545kg 1180 1 AA heifer 333kg 700 1 Lm cow 715kg 1820 1 Fr cow 705kg 1090

In Skibbereen on Friday Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €970 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €250 to €735 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €370 to €850 with the kilo.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 850kg 1820 3 Hr steers 448kg 970 4 Ch steers 393kg 1120 2 Lm steers 465kg 1230 4 Lm steers 560kg 1380 2 AA heifers 407kg 940 1 Lm heifer 625kg 1360

Thanks to the internet, and online bidding, you can now do business with a mart from any place you desire.

And that is why Kilmallock mart on Monday had 126 buyers from all over the country busily tapping their phone screens for cattle. The country has now literally become one giant mart!

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €1560 a head or €2.35 per kg. Dry cows made up €1750 a head or €2.14 per kg.

Heifers here sold for up to €1170 a head or €2.71 per kg. Calved dairy stock made up to €1300 a head, while sucklers hit €1520 (paid for a 2-year-old Limousin and her Limousin bull calf). Up to €595 was paid in the calf ring for a March born Aberdeen Angus bull.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 5 AA steers 387kg 890 1 Hr steer 390kg 880 4 Hr steers 365kg 820 4 Fr steers 391kg 680 2 Ch steers 548kg 1230 3 BB steers 470kg 1030 5 Fr steers 479kg 820

In Macroom mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €235 to €940 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Sim steer 680 1540 4 Ch steers 613kg 1450 2 Fr steers 632 1190 1 BB heifer 720kg 1540 1 Lm heifer 515kg 1170 3 AA heifers 490kg 1080 1 Lm cow 740kg 1580

In Bandon mart on Monday dry cows sold from €150 to €735 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €295 to €446 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €471 to €667 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €355 to €875 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €370 to €635 with the kilo.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 405kg 760 1 BB steer 440kg 980 6 Hr steers 429kg 900 4 AA steers 460kg 990 2 Hr heifers 380kg 750 1 Je cow 500kg 820

Also on Monday, Dungarvan mart saw a strong trade for cattle with Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan reporting, "We are seeing a continuation of the strong trade, with a good demand for quality stock.

"The good prices being achieved at the mart is leading to a higher than usual volume of cattle for this time of year."