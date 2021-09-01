Marts Report: At a mart, no two buyers are ever the same

Latest prices from Kanturk, Skibbereen, Kilmallock, Macroom, Bandon and Dungarvan
Cattle for sale at this week's mart in Kanturk.

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 16:55
Denis Lehane

Isn't it wonderful that no two farmers are the same?

We might dress alike, we might even drive similar jeeps.

We might eat the same foods, we may even talk the same language. But when it comes to the mart, when it comes to the purchasing of cattle, there can be the world of difference between yourself and the man standing next to you.

To begin with, farmers will always differ over price, over the value of an animal.

In a bidding war, there is ever only one winner.

And with regards to the cattle, what one man might fancy at the mart might make another run a mile.

Some will always go for quality when buying, the temperament of the animal may not be of huge concern, and indeed sometimes even the price won't matter.

A Limousin cow weighing 715kg sold for €1,820 at Kanturk Mart this week.
A Limousin cow weighing 715kg sold for €1,820 at Kanturk Mart this week.

If the desire is strong enough to purchase, even Rockefeller himself won't get in your way.

For others, it's always the hungry animal that catches the eye. The bullock with the big eyes and the empty belly, the fellow who would put on weight by looking at grass out the window never mind feasting on the stuff.

I must admit I'm a sucker for these guys myself, (my father was too) especially if they are placid (which they usually are). Hunger can be a great lever when it comes to temperament.

Then there are more buyers who will go for whatever comes into the ring, once the price is right. And the right price can vary drastically. One man's bargain is the next man's waste of money. One man's prized purchase can be the next man's "outrageous fortune." Simply put, we don't all sing from the same hymn sheet at the mart.

The only thing that binds us really is the place itself. It's hard to beat a day in the mart. The smell, the sound, the sight. And if you manage to snap up a bargain, or what you consider to be a bargain, all the better.

And so to the marts we go beginning with Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

Kanturk mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe gave us this report following another good sale of cattle, "We had a great sale here at Kanturk mart on Tuesday.

"We had 570 animals up for auction. Once again there was great demand for all types of cattle, with bullocks up €50 to €100 a head on last week's prices.

"Included in today’s top prices were a lot of Limousin bullocks weighing 510kg which sold for €1300 (€2.55/kg).

"Next Tuesday, September 7th we have our Spring Born Weanling Show and Sale sponsored by Boherbue Co-Op Creameries.

"This sale will be held in Ring 1 starting at 10.30am."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

510kg

1300

1

Hr

steer

625kg

1430

1

Lm

heifer

586kg

1340

1

Hr

heier

545kg

1180

1

AA

heifer

333kg

700

1

Lm

cow

715kg

1820

1

Fr

cow

705kg

1090

In Skibbereen on Friday Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €280 to €970 with the kilo.

Heifers in Skibbereen made from €250 to €735 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €370 to €850 with the kilo.

Skibbereen

Friday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA

steer

850kg

1820

3

Hr

steers

448kg

970

4

Ch

steers

393kg

1120

2

Lm

steers

465kg

1230

4

Lm

steers

560kg

1380

2

AA

heifers

407kg

940

1

Lm

heifer

625kg

1360

Thanks to the internet, and online bidding, you can now do business with a mart from any place you desire.

And that is why Kilmallock mart on Monday had 126 buyers from all over the country busily tapping their phone screens for cattle. The country has now literally become one giant mart!

Bullocks on Monday sold for up to €1560 a head or €2.35 per kg. Dry cows made up €1750 a head or €2.14 per kg.

Heifers here sold for up to €1170 a head or €2.71 per kg. Calved dairy stock made up to €1300 a head, while sucklers hit €1520 (paid for a 2-year-old Limousin and her Limousin bull calf). Up to €595 was paid in the calf ring for a March born Aberdeen Angus bull.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

5

AA

steers

387kg

890

1

Hr

steer

390kg

880

4

Hr

steers

365kg

820

4

Fr

steers

391kg

680

2

Ch

steers

548kg

1230

3

BB

steers

470kg

1030

5

Fr

steers

479kg

820

In Macroom mart on Saturday dry cows sold from €235 to €940 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.95/kg.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom on Saturday made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Continental bullocks made from €2.10/kg to €2.35/kg. Heifers made from €2/kg to €2.30/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Sim

steer

680

1540

4

Ch

steers

613kg

1450

2

Fr

steers

632

1190

1

BB

heifer

720kg

1540

1

Lm

heifer

515kg

1170

3

AA

heifers

490kg

1080

1

Lm

cow

740kg

1580

In Bandon mart on Monday dry cows sold from €150 to €735 with the kilo.

Friesian bullocks made from €295 to €446 with the kilo. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €471 to €667 with the kilo. Continental bullocks sold from €355 to €875 with the kilo.

Heifers made from €370 to €635 with the kilo.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

Lm

steer

405kg

760

1

BB

steer

440kg

980

6

Hr

steers

429kg

900

4

AA

steers

460kg

990

2

Hr

heifers

380kg

750

1

Je

cow

500kg

820

Also on Monday, Dungarvan mart saw a strong trade for cattle with Dungarvan mart manager Jonathan O’Sullivan reporting, "We are seeing a continuation of the strong trade, with a good demand for quality stock.

"The good prices being achieved at the mart is leading to a higher than usual volume of cattle for this time of year."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

7

AA

steers

513kg

1160

2

Hr

steers

430kg

940

6

Fr

steers

485kg

900

5

AA

heifers

479kg

1040

1

Ch

heifer

460kg

1110

1

Fr

cow

810kg

1200

1

Fr

cow

650kg

1340

‘If everybody did a small bit it would make a huge difference’

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
