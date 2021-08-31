Sheep Report: A sharpening in the tone of trade at the marts

The sun continues to shine brightly in more ways than one for lamb producers as the season moves into September and the shades of Autumn evenings begin to appear.
The good weather is being matched by the excellent prices for lambs continuing a year that has set new all-time high records on prices paid in the sector. It comes as compensation for those producers who stuck with lamb production through difficult years in the past when prices were much lower and margins of profit very tight.
There was scope for some more optimism on the future of the trade this week with one of the processors increasing their quote by 10 cents/kg, while the prices remained stable across the other factories.
The majority of the processors are continuing to quote lambs at 600 cents/kg this week, with one processor at 620 cents/kg with the bonus for quality to be added worth a further 10 cents/kg in general.
However, the processors under pressure to get supplies are paying 630-640 cents/kg with the occasional mention of up to 650 cents/kg for the lambs.
There has also been a sharpening in the tone of trade at the live sales at the marts, despite the larger numbers being offered at the centres.
There was an entry of 800 head for the weekly sale at Kilkenny Mart on Monday where the butchers' lambs sold for up to €153/head. The top price was paid for a pen of eleven weighing 54 kgs which sold at €98 over.
A pen of twelve weighing 53 kgs sold for €150. A pen of ten weighing 52 kgs made €145 and a pen of ten weighing 51 kgs sold for €140. The factory type lambs made up to €90 over.