Quality 49-acre residential East Cork farm expecting over €13k/acre

A 49-acre high-quality residential farm close to Kildorrery village in East Cork is currently on offer with Sherry Fitzgerald O’Donovan.

As Michael O’Donovan of their Fermoy office explains, this is a unique offering that will attract a variety of potential purchasers: “These are top class limestone lands suitable for any type of farming enterprise,” says Michael of the property which the current owner is already putting to mixed-use, with both cows and horses being kept on the land. "We’ve good interest so far and probably not far away from our first offer.”

The farm is in the townland of Farrahy, 3km from Kildorrery, approximately 15km from Mitchelstown and 20km from Fermoy. This part of Munster has seen some very strong sales in recent years. Its farming industry spectrum covers a heady mixture of powerful dairy operations, beef cattle, grain growing and some serious players in the equestrian world.

Although this particular holding is set up to be of interest to the latter category, the quality of its land and the convenience of its facilities and layout mean that it will appeal to any farming enterprise.

“The land is all in one block,” says Michael, “and it’s laid out on in eight easily-worked fields which are all relatively level, with frontage onto a shared private passageway.” The dwelling is a three-bedroom bungalow that dates from circa 1985. It’s surrounded by mature gardens and features stables and a small arena to the rear. The house is in excellent condition throughout, according to the selling agents, and comprises approximately 2,365ft2 of living space.

Accommodation includes an entrance hall, dining area, kitchen, utility room, sunroom, sitting room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The outbuildings are in reasonably good condition and these include a three-column round roof hay barn (with a lean-to on either side), an outhouse for cattle or stabling, three stables and a tack room.

The asking price of €675,000 (€13,800/acre) is typical of the kinds of prices being achieved for good land in this part of the world and the quality residence on-site will only add to its appeal.