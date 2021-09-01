125-acre non-residential farm near Tarbert holds intriguing commercial possibilities

With so many auctioneers around the country noting the lack of supply of larger farms over the last year or so, it stands to reason that when a 100+ acre farm appears on the market, the interest should be very good.

For the 125-acre non-residential holding that has just come on the market in North Kerry, it’s a little early to tell how strong the interest will be, but selling agent Éamonn McQuinn of Tralee-based McQuinn Consulting is expecting heads to turn for this intriguing farm.

“There are 125 acres there altogether,” confirms Éamonn. “There aren’t any buildings on it – it’s land only, so it’s an uncomplicated arrangement.” There are no entitlements going with the property either and the quality of the land is mixed.

Approximately half of it consists of good grazing land with the other half consisting of lesser quality fields that have the potential for future development. This variance in quality, coupled with the extensive road frontage, makes it a conducive farm for sub-division. However, the rarity of the large size may prove to be the stronger attraction. Moreover, the preference is for the farm to be sold in one lot.

“It would be easy to break into different lots,” says Éamonn, “But ideally, we’d like to sell it one block.”

“Ideally, it’s the kind of property that’s suited to any expanding dairy farmers,” he adds, “especially those that need map-acres for the nitrate levels that are coming in with the CAP reforms from Brussels. So it’s ideal for any of those EU farm schemes.”

For expanding dairy farms, this is excellent territory. This property is in the townland of Gurteenacloona, approximately 6km from Tarbert, a similar distance from Ballylongford and 14km from Listowel. North Kerry has a strong dairying scene, with plenty of Kerry Co-op spin-off money waiting in the wings to get involved in the right property.

“There’s also the possibility there could be commercial development on it,” says Éamonn. “So whether it be wind turbines or solar farm, there could be opportunities like that.”

The proximity of the Tarbert Land Bank is another string to its bow, commercially speaking. At a price guide of €700,000 (€5,600/acre), this should prove a strong temptation to anyone waiting for some substantial acreage to come on the market.