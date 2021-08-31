Wool as insulation should be mandatory in all public buildings and homes - IFA

THE Irish Farmers Association has called on the Government to create incentives to ensure that wool will become the insulation of choice in home and commercial properties.

It also wants the use of Irish wool as insulation in all social housing projects and public buildings to be made mandatory.

The calls are part of the IFA’s pre-budget submission which seeks Government actions across multiple farm sectors to ensure the future viability of the country’s largest indigenous industry.

A funding allocation of some €78m to deliver €30/ewe to all participants is being sought for the sheep sector, which had an output of €363m and processed 2.9m head in 2020.

But a collapse in the wool market over the past two years led to farm lobby calls for action and commitment by the Government to investigate alternative uses for wool.

While welcoming the move, the IFA said this will be a slow process. It called for the inclusion of wool shearing as a measure in the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy said shearing has become a very expensive practice for sheep farmers.

“This is a critical animal health and welfare measure, which is ideally placed for inclusion in the sheep scheme,” he said, adding that it will also ensure wool is presented from farms in optimum condition for further use.

Minister of State Martin Heydon, replying to a recent Dail question from Galway East TD Sean Canny (Ind), said wool production is an important component of the agri-industry.

It is a sustainable, organic and renewable natural material which can be used in a wide range of products such as textiles, fertilisers, insulation and packaging.

Minister Heydon said one of the actions under the Programme for Government is to undertake a review of the potential demand in domestic and international markets for wool-based products.

Following the allocation of €100,000 in budget 2021 for this review, the Department of Agriculture initiated a public consultation process in early March to determine the terms of reference.

More than 40 submissions were received from stakeholders. Tenders seeking service providers to carry out the study were sought in July. The closing date for submissions was August 9. A final report is due by the end of November.

“The recommendations from this review will help focus the development of a robust policy roadmap for the Irish wool industry,” Minister Heydon said.