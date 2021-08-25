Farming Advice: Weaning early spring-born calves

The harvest is nearing an end and it is great that conditions allowed for combining to go on almost uninterrupted.

Straw has also been saved in great order. The recent excellent weather has also created ideal grass growing conditions with most farms now having a surplus of grass. As we move into September growth will slow down as the days get shorter.

It will soon be time to start banking grass to extend the grazing season later on in the year. Aim to get any third cut or bales made so that you will be able to bring after-grass into the rotation sooner rather than later. Grass will need a bit longer to wilt at this time of year particularly if it is being baled. Grass is currently 13% to 15% dry matter.

Weaning strategies for reduced stress in both cow and calf

Early Spring born suckler calves will be weaned over the coming weeks. Weanling sales have just started around the country and good weaning practices will help to optimise the price you get.

Prices have remained buoyant, particularly for quality lots. Doing a good job at weaning is well worth the work as buyers know which animals have been weaned well and can spot the ones who have just come out from under their mother.

Those in the BEEP scheme that have selected meal feeding as an option will be feeding creep to calves pre and post-weaning. For those not in the scheme, it is still good practice to feed creep around weaning. It reduces stress on the calf and reduces their dependency on their mother’s milk. This in turn makes it easier for the suckler cow to dry off without the associated complications. The creep feed supplied to calves should include good quality ingredients, be palatable and include minerals.

Varying Weaning methods

When weaning calves reducing stress must be your priority. Stressed weanlings are much more prone to illnesses such as pneumonia. Any dosing, vaccinations, castrating etc., should be done well in advance of weaning.

Once weaning has occurred then the calves should remain on creep feed for at least two weeks along with top quality grass. Some will wean calves from cows and leave them in an adjoining paddock separated by three strands of electric fence to reduce the noise.

Others will put cows indoors on straw and send the weanlings as far away as possible so that they won’t hear them bawling at night. What I have noticed is that if calves are well settled on meal pre-weaning, then it is the cows that are far more upset post-weaning. The calves, in actual fact, miss the milk far more than they miss their dam and if milk intake has dropped in the previous weeks then weaning is easy for the calves.

Whatever system has worked well for you in the past, stick with it, but try to optimise calf performance and minimise sickness throughout the process.

Creep feeding efficiently

Some use an electric fence wire in the corner of a paddock as their creep area. The fence is high enough for calves to go under and the meal is fed in an open trough in the creep area. One benefit of this is that you can regulate the amount of meal consumed daily by the weanlings as they can all eat at the same time. You can also be sure that all weanlings are getting some meal and you can identify shy eaters.

It is important that the calves eat the meal allocation quickly so that the meal doesn’t attract birds which can be a major source of disease. You will need plenty of current in the fence however to prevent suckler cows from getting through.

Some may also forward creep grass and with this method, you can also feed creep meal to calves in open troughs in the forward paddock. This method requires either a forward creep gate or lifting of the electric fence so that calves can move forward while cows remain in the previous paddock.

Managing dry suckler cows

Plenty of straw for three to four days after taking away calves is usually ample to dry off suckler cows. If you have issues on your farm with mastitis consider tubing cows.

Once dry and settled many will let dry sucklers follow other stock to clean out paddocks. Remember that most sucklers at drying off have plenty of condition and don’t need to put any more on. Leave them to work a bit harder for their feed for a period of time. If weaning now, they are a good bit away from their next calving, so controlling conditions will reduce complications at calving and also make the cow cheaper to keep.