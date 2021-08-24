Factories are very anxious for lambs with further gains being made by producers

The recovery in the lamb prices at the factories has continued with further gains being made by producers this week.

The quoted prices have lifted by 10 cents/kg for the second week in succession bringing the prices on offer to 610 cents/kg which is a welcome turnaround.

Seasonally late August can be a difficult time for lamb sales. Numbers are usually rising and the holiday season can impact on demand for sheepmeat on the continent, which has a knock-on effect on the requirement of the processors.

The factories are very anxious for lambs and suppliers are reporting that they are paying up to 640-645 cents/kg for their supplies.

The live trade at the marts is also continuing positive with larger entries for the regular sales this week.

There was a large turnout of 800 head at Corrin Mart on Monday for their biggest sales year to date.

Some fancy prices were paid for the butchers' lambs. There was a top call of €195 for a pen of eight weighing 58 kgs which was exceptional.

A pen of ten, weighing 48 kgs sold for €175 and another pen of ten weighing 54 kgs sold for €157, while a pen of seven weighing 59 kgs sold for €155. The factory type lambs sold for up to €103 over.

There was a good entry of 750 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday for a positive trade. Butchers paid up to €86 over, while there was very strong competition for the factory lambs driving the prices to a top of €91 over.

There was a top price of €142 for the butchers' lambs achieved for a pen of five weighing 57 kgs. A pen of 25 weighing 49 kgs sold for €135 and a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs made €143.