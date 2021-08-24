Factories are very anxious for lambs with further gains being made by producers

There was a top call of €195 for a pen of eight lambs weighing 58 kgs
Sheep Farmer Ger Kennedy, driving his sheep down the mountain for sheep dipping, from An Com Dubh, Annascaul Lake, Co Kerry. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 15:17
Martin Ryan

The recovery in the lamb prices at the factories has continued with further gains being made by producers this week.

The quoted prices have lifted by 10 cents/kg for the second week in succession bringing the prices on offer to 610 cents/kg which is a welcome turnaround.

Seasonally late August can be a difficult time for lamb sales. Numbers are usually rising and the holiday season can impact on demand for sheepmeat on the continent, which has a knock-on effect on the requirement of the processors.

The factories are very anxious for lambs and suppliers are reporting that they are paying up to 640-645 cents/kg for their supplies.

The live trade at the marts is also continuing positive with larger entries for the regular sales this week.

There was a large turnout of 800 head at Corrin Mart on Monday for their biggest sales year to date.

Some fancy prices were paid for the butchers' lambs. There was a top call of €195 for a pen of eight weighing 58 kgs which was exceptional.

A pen of ten, weighing 48 kgs sold for €175 and another pen of ten weighing 54 kgs sold for €157, while a pen of seven weighing 59 kgs sold for €155. The factory type lambs sold for up to €103 over.

There was a good entry of 750 head at Kilkenny Mart on Monday for a positive trade. Butchers paid up to €86 over, while there was very strong competition for the factory lambs driving the prices to a top of €91 over.

There was a top price of €142 for the butchers' lambs achieved for a pen of five weighing 57 kgs. A pen of 25 weighing 49 kgs sold for €135 and a pen of ten weighing 54 kgs made €143.

