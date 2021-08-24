Prices hold as processors test the reaction to the recent cuts

The trade has steadied for beef animals at the factories for this week as the processors 'bed in' the reductions in prices over the recent weeks, while intake has also steadied.

Holding their prices at last week's level is being interpreted by producers as the processors testing the reaction to the recent cuts and the impact that the lower prices are having on the flow of cattle.

The intake at the factories is now continuing to hover around 34,000 head which is reckoned to be about what the processors require to meet the demand and leaving no room for the processors to become complacent.

A sharp drop in supply with farmers holding back cattle is one situation that the factories would not welcome at this time of the year. Therefore they tread carefully to measure how much the producers will take on price cuts without having a significant effect on cattle intake.

Good weather is always welcome for producers, particularly coming after a period of heavy rainfall. It is a growth booster for grass and the feel-good factor comes as a bonus as ground conditions on the heavier soil type land improves.

The champion at a weanling show & sale in Skibbereen Mart a Belgian Blue bull weighing 355 kilos sold for €1,180 was owned by John Hayes, Drimoleague & is pictured with Patrick Skillicorn, West Cork Distillers (sponsor) and Denis O'Donoghue, Mart Manager. Photo O'Gorman Photography.

The base for steers remains at 415 cents/kg. While some of the kill for last week had been bought at up to 420 cents/kg the word is that getting extra to the quotes for this week is more difficult.

Heifers are on a base of 420 cents/kg and similar to the steers it is a harder battle to get extra in any deal with the factories.

A factor that plays into the hands of the processors approaching September is the number of animals edging up to 30 months with finishers trying to balance between selling or holding back for more weight gain.

The consequences on the returns of losing out on the quality assurance bonus are significant and the loss of bonus and any further fall in the base price will take a lot to recover on weight gained in the meantime.

The processors are well aware of the situation to their benefit which does put a push on finishers to sell ahead of the 30 month age of animals.

The strange factor about the trade currently is that the difference between steer and young bull prices has almost disappeared. It does appear that the factories are anxious for young bull beef and they are willing to pay the extra to get the stock.

While normally only interested in small supplies, the demand is reported to be greater than intake presently and up to 415 cents/kg, parity with the steer price, is being paid for R grade young bulls.

There is no change in the prices being offered for the cows. The good R grade cows continue to make 370 cents/kg with some finishers reporting a shade more as achievable in deals with the factories. The O grade cows are on 355-360 cents/kg and P grade from 340 cents/kg The supply last week was 33,901 head, which included 17,037 steers, 8,717 heifers, 1,333 young bulls and 6,201 cows.