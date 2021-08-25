€17k an acre for South Tipperary tillage land

Small parcels of high-quality grassland and tillage land in South Tipperary have been veritable trailblazers when it comes to setting examples of strong prices.

A 16-acre non-residential holding outside Boherlahan is new to the market with Cashel Marts and shows all the signs of being the latest trend-setter.

The property is in the townland of Synone, approximately 5km from Cashel and just over 1km from the village of Boherlahan. According to the selling agent Alison De Vere Hunt, this is a land parcel of outstanding quality.

“It’s exceptional ground,” says Alison. “It’s set in tillage, it’s in three fields and serviced with water.

There’s also a cattle crush and a hold on the way into the farm.” Land of such quality tends to attract the expanding farmer rather than a speculator seeking a large building site or a hobby farmer, for whom the price might be too high.

That said, one can never predict in this increasingly fractured marketplace, where hobby farming is becoming an increasingly popular activity and investors are pulling funds out of banks and into the land.

“You’d never know,” says Alison. “There’s very good road frontage onto two roads so it’s a place where someone might hope to set up a nice kind of hobby farm… there would definitely be some kind of hope value for someone in that line. It’s a nice comfortable size for that.”

Although it’s an area more associated with dairying than tillage, this property will attract farmers from both disciplines: “And there would be a good few dairy farmers that would be interested in growing a bit of tillage as well,” says Alison, confirming that the price guide is €17,000/acre.