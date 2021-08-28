36-acre East Cork farm attracting both farmer and investor

Representing as fine an example as any of the well-drained fertile lands that characterise East Cork and West Waterford, a 35.6-acre non-residential farm near the village of Killeagh in East Cork is new to the market with West-Waterford based auctioneer Brian Gleeson.

The roadside farm is located in the townland of Knocknagappagh, approximately 8km north of Killeagh, equidistant (11km) from Dungourney and Youghal and 12km south of Tallow.

“It’s currently in grass,” says Brian of the property which is an executor sale and which enjoys extensive road frontage, mainly along its western bounds.

The property is well laid out, with good natural ditch boundaries and a water supply assured by a stream. It’s a property that may suit someone looking to extend their farm holding.

According to the agent, there is a good deal of interest so far in this property: “It’s in a very successful farming area,” Brian adds. “There are plenty of active progressive farmers in this neck of the woods. We have interest from local farmers and also from people who are looking to purchase it and rent it out long-term back to active farmers who would be looking to increase their landholding by way of rental.”

The phenomenon is a growing one, at a time when people who come into money find that the most tax-efficient manner in which to invest their money is by putting it into land. This particular piece of land might be even more attractive to such a market as it comes uncomplicated by buildings or a residence.

“The size of this farm affords people like that the opportunity to invest in land. I’m noticing that people who have, perhaps, €300,000 or €400,000 to invest are looking at buying a bit of land instead of putting it in the bank or buying a three-bedroom semi-d. I think you’ll see more and more people putting money into land.”

With a guide price of €360,000 (€10,000/acre), this is a property that offers reasonable value to whoever will finally purchase it, amongst the wide spectrum of potential purchasers whose interest will be piqued by this holding.