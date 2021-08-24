North Cork 89-acre residential farm is gathering interest

Located close to the busy market town of Newmarket in North Cork, an 89-acre residential farm represents an opportunity for someone to acquire a large holding that would be suitable for a dairying or beef cattle enterprise.

The property is listed with Newmarket-based auctioneer Liam Murphy and located in the townland of Clonfert, just under 2km southwest of Kanturk and close to Clonfert Graveyard.

“This is a holding with good, dry ground,” says Liam. “It’s divided into two parts, totalling 89 acres.

There are 74 acres in the main block, which is where we have the yard and the farmhouse. Then, about half a kilometre away, we have the remainder of the land.” The smaller portion was purchased as an add-on farm and that’s how the previous owner managed it. This isn’t necessarily going to suit the next owner, however, and Liam feels that the holding may very well sell as two separate lots.

“I think that it may be sold in two lots,” he says, “especially the way that dairying is going… people like these places to be attached rather than hunting cows over the public road.” The property is all in grass and the lands have been well farmed and maintained over the years, with some re-seeding work having been carried out in the last year.

“The farm has created quite a lot of interest,” says Liam. “There’s good road frontage there, onto a minor public road leading from Newmarket and it has its own water supply.” While the outbuildings around the yard are useful and in need of repair and renovation, the homestead is in very good condition, according to the selling agents, with floor space that extends to some 1,800ft2. The house is located at the end of a one-hundred-metre private roadway.

Accommodation includes reception/hallway, office/utility room, kitchen, toilet, living room, sitting room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Its features include oil-fired central heating, a fitted kitchen, pvc windows and doors and fitted wardrobes.

The farm comes with the benefit of entitlements too, details of which can be obtained from the agent.

Viewings have been brisk, according to the selling agent, with interest locally and from farther afield evident over the last couple of weeks. The price expectation is between €10,000 and €12,000 per acre.